K's still bitter about1960 finals marathon

Today is the 60th anniversary of what is likely the Fort Wayne Komets' most bitter defeat ever. It certainly cost them the most.

During the 1959-60 season, the Komets posted the best record in franchise history, 50-16-2, finishing 14 points ahead in the race for the Huber Trophy. It's still the franchise's best record ever in terms of winning percentage.

But they did not win the Turner Cup because of this game. Game 4 of the 1960 Turner Cup Finals against St. Paul, which lasted four overtimes and finally ended at 1:25 a.m. on April 15 on a fluke goal by an ineligible player.

The Komets, who rallied from a 3-1 deficit halfway through the second period, seemed to have won when Eddie Long scored with 4:41 left in regulation to take a 4-3 lead, but St. Paul's Aggie Kukulowicz beat Fort Wayne goalie Reno Zanier with a 40-foot slap shot with 2:10 left.

The battle continued through one 10-minute and two 20-minute periods before heading into the fourth overtime.

The Komets had the best chance to win it 55 seconds into the second overtime when Len Ronson was awarded a penalty shot after St. Paul's John Bailey threw his stick at Komets defenseman Con Madigan. Ronson had scored 62 goals that season and two earlier in the game and was the obvious pick for the penalty shot, but the puck rolled on him at the last instant and he missed.

The goaltenders were spectacular. Earlier that summer, Komets coach Ken Ullyot had traded Glenn Ramsey to St. Paul, deciding Zanier was the better goaltender.

Ramsey haunted his former teammates throughout the series and held them scoreless for 62 minutes and 53 seconds in this game. He made 72 saves, including 46 during overtime. Zanier made 52 saves, including 28 in overtime.

The teams missed playing a doubleheader by only 1:32. St. Paul's Elliott Chorley rifled a long shot past Zanier at 1:25 a.m., after the teams had played for 118:28. The puck was headed over the net but hit the top of Zanier's stick as he came out to play it. Only about half the crowd of 3,512 remained.

Trailing three games to one, the Komets somehow rallied to force a seventh game, but lost 3-1.

The disappointment grew when the Komets discovered that Chorley, who scored three game-winning goals in the series, was actually ineligible. At that time the IHL was part of the United States Amateur Hockey Association. Each team had to wire an acquisition to the Central Registry in Montreal, which in turn wired every American Hockey League and National Hockey League team saying the player was on waivers and was applying for reinstatement as an amateur. Chorley had never been reinstated.

Ullyot went to the league meetings that June and protested, but the league said the series was over, and nothing was going to change.