Success found far from home

Bobby Shea went from retirement, and not even skating, to arguably the top hockey league in the world outside of the NHL.

“It's funny to think of it that way, but I've played my whole life,” said Shea, a former Komets defenseman, who spent time in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League this season.

“Knock on wood, you have guys who get injured, and they have to take off a few months or have surgery, and then they have to get their body back going again. For me, I didn't have that issue. I just hadn't skated for awhile. In my opinion, it's easier to come back from that than coming back from a big injury.”

Shea spent most of the season playing in the Vysshaya Liga, a Eurasian league also known as the VHL that feeds into the KHL. His coach with ORG Beijing, his team in China, was Fort Wayne native and former Komets coach Gary Graham.

Shea played 47 games with ORG Beijing, totaling nine goals, 27 points and 116 penalty minutes, and he skated two games with the KHL's Kunlun Red Star.

“I had a pretty good season. I'm able to skate and handle the puck, and that's pretty much what you need to be able to do in (the VHL),” said Shea, who also plays with an edge. “Obviously, the aggressiveness when it comes to the fighting isn't as much over there. You can definitely get into some penalty minutes if you do too much. But the style of play fit pretty well and it was good hockey, I can tell you that. There were very high end players in (the VHL). There were guys from the KHL who could really score.”

Shea, a 29-year-old native of Harrison Township, Michigan, played for the Komets from 2016 to 2018, totaling 15 goals, 56 points and 154 penalty minutes in 109 games, including a trip to the 2018 Western Conference finals.

But six seasons of professional hockey, shuttling among nine teams in the ECHL and the higher-level American Hockey League, wore on Shea, and he retired.

“It eats at you and you get enough of it, so I took a year off,” said Shea, who played his college hockey at Bowling Green.

Shea, who had experience as a Realtor, worked for Northwestern Mutual with life insurance and investments in 2018-19.

“It was cool. I'll be honest with you, what they do was great, but I didn't like it because I wasn't ready for it,” Shea said from his home in Royal Oak, Michigan. “I was still in the hockey mindset.”

Shea, who had helped the Reading Royals to an ECHL championship in 2013, and was part of South Carolina's run to the 2016 finals Eastern Conference finals, decided to come out of retirement and signed with the ECHL's Worcester Railers last summer.

But an offer from Graham, who had been fired by the Komets and hired by ORG Beijing, was too good to pass up, and he reneged on the Railers.

“They weren't too happy when I had to back out, and rightfully so, but I've seen guys in the East Coast League get screwed big time, and it happens both ways,” Shea said. “I had to go over (to China). It was better for me to go play for Gary and the money. I felt bad for having to back out of an agreement with an East Coast team, but it wasn't worth it to play in the (ECHL) with the amount of money.”

Here's one reason: Shea's contract pays him for 10 months instead of just the length of the season, as would have happened in the ECHL. That makes him even more fortunate in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced cancellation of the Komets' season with 10 games left.

ORG Beijing, which had won only 8 of 56 games in 2018-19, won 20 of 54 games under Graham and completed its season before the shutdowns. The roster included former Komets players Shea, Gabriel Desjardins and Artur Tyanulin, and Fort Wayne native Brian Gratz was an assistant coach.

The team's mandate is to groom players for China's national team.

“We started to play some really good hockey and beat teams that were pretty good. Just seeing where it was going, it was cool to be a part of, being a part of Chinese hockey,” Shea said. “We've played hockey here for years and it's still relatively new over there. They're trying to develop and it's just starting up. Being there at the beginning, it's pretty cool.”

Shea has been in talks with Graham about returning next season.

“We'll see. I'm in talks with Gary. I love playing for Gary, so I'd go back,” Shea said. “That's the plan and hopefully we can get something done. Or, if there's something else out there of interest, that would be great. But I liked playing for ORG. I had a blast.”

