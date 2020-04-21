Confident K's release home slate

The Komets announced Monday their home opener next season will be Oct. 17 at Memorial Coliseum against the Indy Fuel.

Even with the sports world at a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic, and many leagues not wedded to start dates for next season, the ECHL is progressing as if it will begin on time.

“Right now, I would say we're 100%. We're six months away from the home opener. Let's just put it this way: If we're not back to some semblance of normalcy by then, I think something will have definitely fallen off the tracks,” Komets president Michael Franke said.

“We feel good about (the start date). Initially, you may see buildings that are opened up, event centers opened up, and they might not be anywhere near 100% capacity. But I would hope and suspect that by October, without anything crazy happening, that we'd be back to normal again. Obviously, time will tell on that.”

The Komets had 10 games left in the regular season when play was suspended March 12, and canceled March 14. The NHL and American Hockey League are still hoping to finish their seasons or go directly into playoffs.

There has been speculation the NHL will start 2020-21 later than usual, but the ECHL isn't planning on following suit even though its teams are almost all affiliated with NHL franchises and develop NHL prospects.

“Everything I've seen, if the NHL were to start later, it would probably be in early November. So, roughly, three or four weeks backed up from normal. What does that mean for affiliated players and such (in the ECHL)? I have no idea what that would mean,” Franke said. “I would think, if the NHL started in early November, their training camps would start in early October. So it wouldn't be like players won't be around. And we're starting a week later than usual this year, too, not because of the coronavirus but just because that's the way it ended up.”

Not all ECHL teams announced their home schedules – Monday was merely the first day in which they were allowed to do it – so the Komets' full slate of games isn't yet known. It will be another 72-game season, and the ECHL is proceeding as if all 26 teams will be back.

The Komets, who led the ECHL with an average attendance of 8,090 fans this season, haven't had to furlough any staff and believe they will make it through financial losses from COVID-19. But teams on less solid footing may have problems.

“The biggest thing is that there's a commitment from all the teams (for next season). So obviously that's good, that's the big start,” Franke said. “I think the big thing right now is, 'OK, when are we all going to be able to get back and get the people in the offices (from stay-at-home orders) and when is the economy going to pick up again and start going?' In other words, when are businesses going to be open again so we can start talking to sponsors and things like that? ... How quickly are we going to be able to get to the nuts and bolts of things that we do in the offseason? Is it going to be in two weeks? A month? The first of June? When's it going to be?”

The Komets' home schedule, which concludes April 11, 2021, against the Cincinnati Cyclones, includes seven games against Indy. The Komets will face Cincinnati and Kalamazoo six times apiece, and they'll play Toledo and Wheeling five times each.

“The teams that do well against their divisions are the teams that will do well next season, when you're playing roughly 60 of your games against your divisional opponents,” Franke said.

The Komets are in a division with Cincinnati, Indy, Kalamazoo, Toledo and Wheeling.

On Halloween, the Komets will play host to Toledo. On Thanksgiving, it's Kalamazoo. On New Year's Eve, Newfoundland, the 2019 Kelly Cup champion, is the opponent.

Game times will remain 7:30 p.m. for Monday through Thursday and Saturday games, 8 p.m. for Friday games and 5 p.m. for Sunday games.

