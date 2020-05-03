Ex-Komet fighting virus

Ask around about Bobby Phillips and people will tell you, as a hockey player and a person, he’s fearless, lighthearted, sarcastic and funny, the sort of guy who would give the shirt off his own back if a stranger needed it.

So it’s not really a surprise that Phillips, who won a championship with the Komets in 2010 and remains a Fort Wayne resident, would volunteer to work with COVID-19 patients in New York City.

“If you know Bobby at all, you know he’s built for a situation like this and lives to help those in need,” said Bobby’s wife, Nikki. “I did have my reservations about the environment in New York, but I also knew hundreds of other medical professionals were being sent there and if Bobby ever did get the chance, I knew he would be such a great asset.”

Bobby, a nurse anesthetist with Midwest Anesthesia Associates, volunteered to be in New York for three weeks through May 9. He’s working shifts 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. at Elmhurst hospital in Queens, which he described as “the epicenter of the epicenter” of the battle against the coronavirus in the U.S.

“I told them I’d work in whatever capacity they had the greatest need,” said Bobby, 34, whose background includes work in intensive care units. “I am not in the (operating room) like usual. They kind of use me as a utility person. For example, typically, ICU nurses are assigned two patients. They’ve been giving me one, if needed, and then I have more time to help out with emergent situations where my anesthesia background comes into play, (such as with) airways, vascular access, stabilizing blood pressure, heart rate.”

Bobby has been living in a Times Square hotel, along with medical staff and military personnel, and he does receive financial compensation.

“I think there’s a sense of camaraderie, but we’re pretty much all on the same 21-day, 12-hour shift schedule,” Bobby said. “So, it’s pretty much wake up, bus to the facility, work, bus to hotel, sleep, repeat.”

Bobby described the vacant streets as looking like the movie set of “I Am Legend,” in which a plague wipes out humanity and Will Smith fends for himself in New York.

Toughness runs in the family – Bobby had 135 penalty minutes in 126 games as a Komets defenseman from 2009 to 2011; and his father, Bob, a forward with the Komets in 1981-82, was part of some legendary scrums – but dealing with COVID-19 can rattle anyone.

“(Bobby’s) first day in the hospital in Queens was a bit of a shock to him,” Nikki said, “but he was prepared for it. He’ll never admit it, but I think that moment was slightly scary for him.”

Bob used to joke that Bobby wasn’t tough enough to follow in his footsteps in hockey, so he followed the career path of mom, Diane, a North Side graduate who is a nurse. Bobby has been showing what true toughness is about these days, though.

“I was never really scared (coming here). Maybe I was naive, but it seemed like more of a challenge than something to fear,” Bobby said. “Once Nikki and I decided I needed to go (to New York), there was never any second guessing it. Or maybe it was just that hockey knocked a few screws loose.”

Bobby, who spent part of his childhood in Fort Wayne, has bachelor’s degrees from Mercyhurst University and IPFW in biology and nursing, respectively, and a master’s in nurse anesthesia from the Medical University of South Carolina.

He said COVID-19 up close is “just as terrible and ugly as reported” and that not all the patients he’s seen have been older; some have been in their 30s with no medical history. He spends his work shifts with his cellphone ziplocked, in his pocket, underneath a protective jumpsuit – one of the many precautions he must take.

“A couple weeks prior to my arrival was the worst. The hospital is still pretty well full and still has people coming in, but not nearly at the same rate. I’m coping well. I can definitely understand how it can be unnerving for some,” Phillips said.

“Once I got into the hospital, it was different. You’re not seeing it from the outside or thinking, ‘Holy (expletive), there’s 450 of some of the sickest patients I may ever see all under one roof at the same time.’ You see the patients on your unit and focus on the task at hand.”

Deciding to go to New York was a team decision for Bobby and Nikki, a Bishop Luers graduate who is director of retail development and marketing at McMahon’s Best-One Tire. Bobby talked about Nikki’s selflessness, too, including her work with the Allen County SPCA.

Of course, some friends and family members had reservations about Bobby going to New York, but the support they’ve received through phone calls, texts, emails and social media has been overwhelming.

“Unbelievable support. It has absolutely blown us away by how much encouragement and gratitude both of us have been receiving,” Nikki said. “Honestly, I never could have anticipated this kind of reaction. It’s truly incredible. We are so lucky to have such an amazing support system.”

Before every game, the Komets celebrate a “hometown hero,” typically someone who has served in the military, fire department, police department or medical fields. It’s a good bet Bobby will hear the Memorial Coliseum fans cheer him again next season.

“I am so thankful that Bobby has this opportunity to help where it’s most needed,” Nikki said. “We never could have imagined a crisis like this in our lifetime, but I am so grateful for people like Bobby and so many other essential workers that we are surrounded by.”

