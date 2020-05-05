ECHL sees fewer fights after change

When the ECHL's competition committee was discussing a new rule last summer to cap the number of fights a player could engage in, some team owners were worried about the impact it would have on the way the game was played and ticket sales.

It wasn't uncharted territory; the American Hockey League instituted such a rule in 2016. And the ECHL office stressed it wasn't trying to eradicate fighting as much as curtail the use of one-dimensional enforcers and out-of-control incidents that resulted in suspensions.

“It has nothing to do with not wanting fighting in the league – we're entertainment – and if a fight happens, a fight happens. Sometimes you need one,” said Joe Ernst, the ECHL's senior vice president of hockey operations. “Believe me, as a (former) referee, I can tell you sometimes you needed one.”

Of the ECHL's 580 fighting penalties this season, the Komets had a league-high 45. Jacksonville was second with 36, some from brawls with Fort Wayne.

Ernst said he didn't field a single call from a team during the season complaining about the rule, announced in September, that results in suspensions for players who reach 10 fighting majors. And the number of fights was down, though that could have had more to do with the way rosters were constructed than the rule book.

Under Rule 23.7: a player with his 10th fight is suspended one game; subsequent fights result in another one-game suspension; a 14th fight results in a two-game suspension; and a fight doesn't count against a player's cap if the opponent was penalized for instigating it.

Fighting had already been on the decline in the ECHL – there were 1.23 per game in 2016-17, 1.17 per game in 2017-18 and 1.01 per game in 2018-19, according to the league office – and it plummeted to 0.73 per game this season. The sample size was smaller because COVID-19 ended the season with 139 of 936 games yet to be played.

The top fighting teams from 2018-19 became more gentlemanly this season. Rapid City went from 79 to 34 fighting majors, Idaho 64 to 35, Utah 64 to 28 and Worcester 49 to 27, though those teams had 10 or 11 games left on their schedules.

“My personal opinion, I think (the decrease in fighting) just has to do with the way they're building teams. I think it's the way hockey is going,” Ernst said. “I think there's still room for fighting, the spontaneous fight that happens, but teams thinking they have to have that one guy to go do something and just run around and try to fight (is going away).”

The Mountain Division, which racked up 350 fighting majors in 2018-19, was down to 181 this season. Rapid City and Idaho saw their average attendance increase, despite the fewer fisticuffs, and the other five teams saw decreases in announced attendance.

There were 18 ECHL players who had 10 or more fights in 2018-19, led by 17 apiece from Garet Hunt (Jacksonville), Keegan Kanzig (Idaho) and Yanick Turcotte (Worcester). This season, Kalamazoo's Ben Wilson topped the ECHL with nine fights. The one-dimensional enforcer still exists in the ECHL, such as Wheeling's Brad Drobot, but they're few and far between.

“We never discussed needing to get rid of fighting. It was more or less, 'Let's get rid of the guy who all he does is want to fight,'” Ernst said. “Obviously, A) there's no room for them and B) the game isn't going that way. If you can't play hockey, then there's really no spot for you.”

Up from 41 fights, the Komets were the only ECHL team to have eclipsed its 2018-19 fisticuffs total when play was halted.

Ernst said players such as Fort Wayne's Matthew Boudens (eight fights this season), Kyle Haas (eight) and Chase Stewart (three) are multidimensional and, therefore, not endangered in the ECHL. Wilson, Ernst noted, logs lots of ice time as a defenseman and is Kalamazoo's captain.

Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said he warned some of his players to monitor their fight totals late this season.

“You've got to be smart and make them count. You can't just be wasting (fights), especially when you get up there,” said Boudreau, whose team was 31-23-8 and in third place in the Central Division with 10 games remaining when the season ended.

More than anything, the fight limit shapes the way Boudreau constructs his team.

“The one thing it does is curve your recruiting efforts,” Boudreau said. “If you have one guy like a Steve Fletcher, how many majors would he get in one year (like 1992-93 with 337 penalty minutes)? So if you say, 'We've got our toughness (with a guy like him) and that's going to be there every night,' next thing you know he's gone by game 20 because he's fought every other game.

“So we had to get Kyle Haas and we had to get Boudens, and we knew we had (Shawn Szydlowsk) and Stewy. We opted to go with team toughness rather than one guy. We ended up with about 10 tough guys.”

