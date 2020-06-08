Hockey coach's point of view new

Brian Gratz may have an extensive résumé as a head coach in hockey, but the Fort Wayne native had no qualms about being an assistant coach this season.

If there was something out of his comfort zone, it was working in China, Russia and Uzbekistan, dealing with players who spoke English, Chinese and Russian, and navigating a brand of hockey quite different from what he'd seen in North America.

Aiding one of his best friends? Not a problem.

“I've been in those shoes as a head coach. I respect it,” said Gratz, who was an assistant to Gary Graham with ORG Beijing of the VHL (Vysshaya Liga), a Eurasian league one step below the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League, widely considered the top league outside of the NHL.

“I took it very personal to try and make sure that Gary could be successful as a head coach – not only from a friend perspective but also for professionalism. I know the hard work it takes to build a team and coach a team. And we're in a situation where we've got three different languages on the bench, so it wasn't easy. I think the dynamic was good.”

ORG Beijing, which had won only 8 of 56 games in 2018-19, won 20 of 54 this season. It skated its last 10 games in Russia because COVID-19 forced play out of China.

Graham, a Fort Wayne native who was fired by the Komets in 2019, brought some of his former players to Beijing, including Bobby Shea, Gabriel Desjardins and Artur Tyanulin. Gratz, who had a brief stint as a Komets goaltender in 2005-06, coached against the Komets with the Dayton Gems, Bloomington Thunder and Greenville Swamp Rabbits, who let him go in 2018. He was the head of athlete development at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse in 2018-19.

Gratz and Graham had long discussed being able to coach together. Their mandate with ORG Beijing was to develop talent for China's national team. There were three assistant coaches – including Chinese-speaking Guan Wang and Russian-speaking Dmitri Katayev – and Gratz's responsibilities included managing the forwards on the bench and running the power play.

“Brian Gratz did an unbelievable job,” Graham said. “He ran the power play – the third best power play in the league – and that was a big reason why we won so much this year. He also worked with our goalies, where we had a dramatic (improvement). He did a really good job working with what we had. It was a really fun challenge and the hockey was very good.”

ORG Beijing improved in almost every statistical category under Graham and Gratz.

“It was a good mind meld between the two of us in trying to find some success,” Gratz said. “We were happy and really feeling like we have this thing moving in the right direction. To potentially have a full offseason to recruit and build a team was something I think we were both really excited about, but the virus has other ideas at this point in time.”

It's unclear if there will be a season for ORG Beijing – the Russian Ice Federation must determine if China's teams can cross the borders and play amid coronavirus-related health restrictions – so Gratz, 38, is in wait-and-see mode.

He has plenty of time to mull what he saw on the ice of the 34-team VHL. He said about 20 teams were talented enough to compete in the American Hockey League, which is one step below the NHL. Gratz said the right type of ECHL-level players can succeed there – Tyanulin was fifth in VHL scoring and Shea was called up to the KHL – but the focus is much more on systems than creativity.

“They have to have that speed and be able to break down other players, break down individual matchups,” Gratz said. “The one thing that we learned very early on was it is very structured, very disciplined. There's not a lot of room for error. ... The sense of structures that we played against, night in and night out, were very impressive.”

Gratz's wife, Rachel, and daughter, Parker, joined him in China for seven weeks early in the season. A trip back to China in February was canceled after ORG Beijing was evacuated to Russia.

There were trying facets of the season for Gratz – time away from family, nervousness created by COVID-19 and being in unfamiliar territory on and off the ice – but ultimately it was an unforgettable experience.

“I was in countries that I can honestly say I never thought I would ever visit,” he said. “So that was pretty cool. From a hockey perspective, it was definitely an eye-opening experience to see the level of play and the way they play the game, to get that international feel and see how things are done over there. It was definitely a worthwhile experience.”

