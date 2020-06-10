Ex-city man excels on ice, defying racism on the way

Reggie Millette has a way of captivating fans through his style of hockey. His hitting, grinding in the corners and energy spark chants of his name and standing ovations in Dubuque, Iowa.

What's even more enthralling is his backstory.

No one could have predicted that Millette would go from a troubled childhood in Jacksonville, Florida, where he didn't know a thing about hockey, to Fort Wayne, where it took an anonymous good deed to keep skates on his feet. Or, that he would earn a college scholarship after being embraced by a second family in Michigan, enduring racism on the ice and ascending to the top U.S.-based junior league.

“It gives me an edge,” Millette said of being a black man in a predominantly white sport. “People are kind of afraid at first and I guess I can use that to my advantage. I wouldn't say it's been easy for me for most of my career, but I've had people who definitely supported me and gave me advice on how to deal with certain things in hockey. I would say I'm blessed.”

Millette, 20, was born in Jacksonville, where life proved difficult. He was shuttled between various family members, got into trouble at school, viewed drug dealers as role models and was on a path that might have led to jail.

His grandmother Pamela McNair lived in Fort Wayne and Millette moved here when he was 8.

“Once my mom finished what she was doing with rehab, she had a warrant in Florida. So we couldn't live in Florida anymore or she would have been arrested,” he said. “Either way, we had to move. So I went to my grandma's house because she was in a better situation there and my mom was still going through what she had to deal with. My grandma's house was kind of like a safe haven.”

Millette lived in Fort Wayne two years, trying myriad sports, before he put on skates – trying it only because he'd grown bored watching his sister's figure-skating lessons.

“I actually hated (skating). It hurt my feet and I was just crying. I was like, 'OK, I don't want to do this,'” Millette said. “But I just kept getting at it and picked up a hockey stick. Then I was like, 'OK, there's actually a hockey stick and not just these skates that hurt my feet so much.'”

His love of hockey grew and he began to enjoy the physical aspects of the sport, including fighting, after seeing the Komets' Brad MacMillan play at Memorial Coliseum. A big thrill for Millette was lacing up his skates in the Komets' locker room for an intermission youth event, looking up and seeing MacMillan, who had just been sent off for a second-period fight. They took a picture together.

“I also remember noticing Leo Thomas a lot because he was African American,” Millette said, “and Kaleigh Schrock because he dropped the gloves a lot.”

Millette was 11 and playing travel hockey when the expense of the sport became so much it almost derailed his career.

“I was with my grandma at the time and we're collecting cans and writing these letters to get grants,” said Millette, who was then told at a game in Ohio that he shouldn't show up for the next practice because he was behind on his ice bill. “That Monday, we went to practice even though I wasn't allowed to skate, and someone was like, 'Yeah, you're all paid for now. You're fine.'”

Nine years later, Millette still doesn't know who made the donation. But it wasn't the last act of kindness he got in the sport.

His style of play garnered attention at tournaments and he was invited to play for Victory Honda in Plymouth, Michigan, which meant commuting 21/2 hours for practices and games. When he was invited back for the fall season, the travel became too much. Rather than placing a 12-year-old Millette with billet housing, his coach, Rick Scero, and his family brought him into their home and eventually took over legal guardianship.

Millette considers the Sceros a second family and still lives at their house, though he spends part of his offseasons skating in Fort Wayne with friends from youth hockey.

After playing in the North American Hockey League from 2017 to 2019, Millette moved up to the United States Hockey League last season, totaling three goals, nine points and 86 penalty minutes in 48 games for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

“I'm a hit-first kind of person, who plays the body a lot,” he said. “I kind of like to bring the energy to the boys on the team. It's pretty much whatever I can do to bring energy. Also, I try to lead in many different types of ways, so it's me using my voice or showing it through the way I play, just to help out other boys.”

Millette has one more season in the USHL, after which he'll play for American International College, an NCAA Division I school in Springfield, Massachusetts, that coveted his hustle, shot-blocking and selflessness.

“For me, I wanted to go somewhere where I felt like I was wanted and not just going to be another piece of the puzzle,” said Millette, 5-foot-11, 183 pounds. “They really showed me that they care. They had this thing where they say, 'It's a family,' and for me it's all about being a part of a family on a team.”

Millette admitted he's endured racism from fans, particularly in the more rural areas of the NAHL, and from opponents, though he's directed it toward sparking his game, not his anger.

“It definitely happens and even still to this day, more in a tough game, people just say things to try to get you off your game,” Millette said. “It doesn't really matter if they really mean it. When it comes down to winning, a lot of people just do what they feel they need to do, or do what they feel is good for their team to win at that moment, so it definitely happens.

“It gives me more energy. I just use it to prove myself even more.”

