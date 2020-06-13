Komets expect signing splash

The Komets can begin signing players to contracts Tuesday. And it seems as if the team is poised to make a splash that day with returning players.

“We've talked about the core, some of the returning players, and I believe our first announcements are going to be some of the most important, influential people of the season,” coach Ben Boudreau said Friday. “So I would expect that to probably come out Tuesday and, from there, you start signing them as they come.”

The Komets have expressed interest in bringing back several players, including Shawn Szydlowski, Brady Shaw, A.J. Jenks, Shawn St-Amant, Anthony Petruzzelli and Kyle Haas.

In Boudreau's first season as a head coach, the Komets were 31-23-8 and poised to make the playoffs when play was halted March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are lessons the Komets took away from a year in which they overhauled the roster. Defense, for example, was a problem area most of the season, and there will likely be many changes on the back end.

Also, the Komets are planning to work with only one NHL team next season, after having an affiliation with the Vegas Golden Knights and a less-formal working agreement with the Los Angeles Kings. Having one NHL partner would put the Komets in position to get one NHL-contracted goaltender and be able to independently sign another who would remain with them for most, or all, of the season.

“The defensive side of the game, everybody is going to say, 'That's where we can improve on.' It starts with the goalies and having control over our net. That's the biggest thing,” Boudreau said. “We've got to be 100% sure about who we bring in. Controlling who plays is going to be a big thing that we're going to learn from last year and take into this year.

“As far as defense, you can't put a big enough premium on defense. You can't have one, two or three guys; all six guys have got to be able to play on the back end. So, an absolute premium on defensemen this summer.”

The Komets' season-ending roster is due Monday. ECHL teams can have up to 20 players and that won't be an issue for Fort Wayne since it had only 18 players on its protected list turned in June 1: forwards Shaw, Petruzzelli, Brett McKenzie, Szydlowski, Matthew Boudens, Jenks, St-Amant, Alan Lyszczarczyk, Brad Ross and Kyle Hope; defensemen Chase Stewart, Jason Binkley, Adam Henry, Haas, Gabriel Verpaelst, Olivier Galipeau and Ryan Lowney; and goaltender Stefanos Lekkas.

The window between Tuesday and July 1 is particularly important when it comes to re-signing players. If the Komets want to retain the rights to any unsigned players, they have to make them qualifying offers by July 1 and they are able to qualify only eight people.

The Komets' season is slated to begin Oct. 16 at Indianapolis, but it's unknown if that date can be realized amid COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Komets have found players are more hesitant than past years to commit to an ECHL contract.

The ECHL relies on revenue from fans attending games, so playing without spectators isn't an option.

It's possible the ECHL will have to play without NHL- or American Hockey League-contracted players for part of the season, since those leagues may start up later than the ECHL.

One piece of good news is that Canadian universities are considering allowing players to participate in pro leagues while maintaining their college eligibility. That could create an influx of players who would take online classes while playing in the ECHL.

“We're navigating a lot of different avenues and I think we have to be patient and see how everything plays out,” Boudreau said. “But the guys we do sign we'll be 100% sure on.”

