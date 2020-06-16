The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, June 16, 2020 12:20 pm

    Former Warrior on the move

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Former Indiana Tech hockey player Alex Gregorich, who finished last season with the Federal Prospects Hockey League’s Battle Creek Rumble Bees, was claimed in a dispersal draft of the folded team’s players. He was selected by the Watertown Wolves. Other players with Battle Creek, including former Warriors players Jarrett Pfeiffer and Stavros Soilis, are free agents.

    Email story