Tuesday, June 16, 2020 12:20 pm
Former Warrior on the move
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Former Indiana Tech hockey player Alex Gregorich, who finished last season with the Federal Prospects Hockey League’s Battle Creek Rumble Bees, was claimed in a dispersal draft of the folded team’s players. He was selected by the Watertown Wolves. Other players with Battle Creek, including former Warriors players Jarrett Pfeiffer and Stavros Soilis, are free agents.
jcohn@jg.net
Sign up for our Komets newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story