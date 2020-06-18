Szydlowski hopes to cap Komets career with title

Shawn Szydlowski put together a 2017-18 season few players would even let themselves dream about, earning league-wide awards as MVP and leading scorer with 31 goals and 79 points in 64 games.

Now he's on the cusp of turning 30 on Aug. 5 and hasn't won a playoff championship in nine seasons of professional hockey, despite being one of the most prolific scorers at the Double-A level, with a well-rounded game of hitting, fighting, faceoffs and defense, and status as one of the most popular players in the Komets' 68-season history.

Tack onto that the world we live in – COVID-19 cut the last ECHL season short and could delay or prevent next season – and Szydlowski has been reflecting on what he wants from the rest of his career.

That's undoubtedly a championship. To get there, he may have to conjure up a bit more of the magic of three years ago.

“Especially with everything that's been going on in the world lately, it makes you realize you can't take things for granted,” said Szydlowski, who re-signed with the Komets on Tuesday with A.J. Jenks and Anthony Petruzzelli. “I mean, I've had a lot of good things in my life, but sometimes you get a little bit comfortable and forget about those things.”

Szydlowski reveled in the work it took to transform from a checking forward into a top-line playmaker – he went from 11 goals and 26 points his first season with Fort Wayne, 2013-14, to 38 goals and 74 points the next season – and he's been working on another metamorphosis by reshaping his body the last 14 months and becoming more of a leader.

“I don't feel like I've lost much at all. I mean, the passion is still there. I know my abilities are still there,” Szydlowski said. “With everything that's been going on, I haven't had much to do (lately); all I've been doing is getting back in shape. Everyone thought I was in good shape last summer, well, the pace I'm on right now, it won't even be close. It'll be way better, so I'm just really looking forward to it. I'm hoping (the season starts) in October.”

Szydlowski has led the Komets to two conference finals, falling to the eventual Kelly Cup champions – Allen in 2016, after he was third in point scoring, and Colorado in 2018. He admitted to getting too complacent after the controversial overtime loss in Game 7 to Colorado.

“You never want to say it out loud, but I think everyone knew we didn't have the same team (in 2018-19) as the year before,” Szydlowski said. “So just with knowing that fact and coming off the year I had, I think that game to game or even in practices, I wasn't really pushing myself to accomplish as much.”

Szydlowski has totaled 34 goals and 111 points in 114 games over the last two seasons but would like to impact games more again. He believes that will be by scoring, but if he needs to do something else to fit into coach Ben Boudreau's framework, that's OK.

“It's never been my main goal to be the scoring leader of the league or MVP or any of that. It's always been a championship and I think that's what I'm focused on this year,” Szydlowski said. “If it means putting up less points and being in a leadership role, that's something I'm willing to do even though I expect to produce and be at an MVP pace again. I haven't lost that self-expectation and that's what I want to get back to.”

The Komets' season is scheduled to begin Oct. 16 at Indianapolis.

