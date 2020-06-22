Jenks' goal for Komets: Kelly Cup crown

A.J. Jenks re-signed with the Komets last week. He is getting married to his fiancée, Stefany, in August. And they're expecting a baby boy.

Life is good.

One thing that could make it better: Winning his first championship in professional hockey.

“At this point, that's pretty much everything for me in hockey,” Jenks said. “That's definitely what I care about most, and that's the biggest goal heading into this season, for sure.”

Jenks has 10 seasons of pro hockey on his résumé. He's been one of the ECHL's most productive players in terms of goals, points, winning faceoffs and agitating opponents, and he helped the Toledo Walleye to the 2019 Kelly Cup finals.

After the loss to the Newfoundland Growlers, the Walleye didn't protect Jenks' rights and he joined Fort Wayne. While some harbored concerns about how he'd jell with former rivals, or how his body would hold up following myriad injuries, he answered those people emphatically.

Jenks was named captain of the Komets on Dec. 31, after new coach Ben Boudreau had gone with just multiple alternate captains to start the season. And Jenks skated in 51 games, his most since 2016-17, even though the Komets' regular season was cut 10 games short because of COVID-19.

The most visible negative was his team-worst minus-17 rating, though Fort Wayne's defensive play was problematic much of the season and Jenks logged big minutes.

The Komets' first three signings of the summer included Jenks, Shawn Szydlowski and Anthony Petruzzelli. The season is scheduled to begin Oct. 16 at Indianapolis.

“Obviously, Jenks' first year here showed what he can still do,” Szydlowski said. “He's tough to play against and not too many guys enjoy it, that's for sure. Probably not any. I know I didn't.”

Jenks, who turns 30 on Saturday, is pleased with his production last season – 15 goals, 37 points and 56 penalty minutes – and believes he still brings the style that made him so productive over five years in Toledo.

“I would say, for the most part, I'm playing the way I always have. I try to, at least,” Jenks said. “My body's definitely not what it used to be, but I'm still in pretty good shape and feel like I move around pretty well out there (considering) some of the ailments I've had in the past. I like to think that I try and play the same way, always.”

The Komets were gaining momentum when the season was halted – they had won 10 of 14 games to finish 31-23-8 – and management commended the leadership of Jenks, Szydlowski, Petruzzelli, Brady Shaw and Shawn St-Amant as being crucial to that.

Who knows if they'd have been able to get by Toledo or Cincinnati in the postseason – Fort Wayne was a combined 3-10-3 against those teams – but the players believe they could have been a Cup contender.

“I felt like we got robbed of any opportunity to really do anything,” Jenks said. “I'm just excited to get back and get to work with those guys and, you know, start working toward our goals.”

The coming weeks could be stressful for ECHL teams. Some players are leery of signing before they get a better picture of how the coronavirus will affect things.

It's unknown when NHL- or American Hockey League-contracted players will be available at the Double-A level, and the ECHL season could be pushed back or even canceled depending on safety guidelines.

But Jenks is excited about the players the Komets have signed, and are negotiating with, and he already has a sense of what he wants to focus on as a leader next season. That includes making sure the team is ready to go every night, doesn't let down when it has a lead, and improves on its 17-9-4 record at Memorial Coliseum.

If the Komets do those things, Jenks will be closer to winning his first Kelly Cup.

“I think it's just a matter of us coming together as a team as early as possible and making sure we're taking care of business at home,” he said “And we've got to make sure we're winning the games we need to be winning and learning how to win the ones when we're not necessarily having our best night.”

