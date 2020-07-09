Lekkas looking forward to return after hot start

It's tantalizing for fans, coaches and teammates to see their goalie wow in his professional debut, as Stefanos Lekkas did by stopping 32 of 34 shots for the Komets on March 11. Assuming the ECHL season begins on time Oct. 16, it'll have been seven months of waiting for Lekkas' second act.

Lekkas knows the expectations will be high for him to meet the standard he already set, but he doesn't feel pressured by that. Instead, he's treating his one-game indoctrination into pro hockey as a head start on next season.

“It's more excitement,” he said Wednesday, “because I'm more familiar now with some guys in the locker room, and I'm familiar with the coaching staff and know the arena a little bit more. I always have expectations for myself, I have a standard of play for myself, and those who know me know that. I wouldn't say I'm putting pressure on myself in my return to Fort Wayne; it's more of an excitement.”

Lekkas' stint in Fort Wayne was a whirlwind. He played his final college game for Vermont on March 6, then hopped on a plane and was the Komets' backup netminder March 7 at Cincinnati. He was in a Komets uniform for more games (three) than practices (two), providing some competition for Cole Kehler and Dylan Ferguson.

Hours after Lekkas' lone start, a 7-2 victory over the Wichita Thunder at Memorial Coliseum, the season was halted because of COVID-19.

Lekkas, 24, re-signed with the Komets on June 25 and is the only goalie on a 14-player roster that includes A.J. Jenks, Shawn Szydlowski, Marco Roy, Anthony Petruzzelli and Blake Siebenaler.

“I'm really excited to have a place to call home for this upcoming season,” Lekkas said. “I think that when you look around the league, the signings that are coming to Fort Wayne are impressive, (both) the quality and quantity of players that are choosing Fort Wayne. It's an exciting group, and you know I'm pumped to be a part of it.

“I'm pumped to have the trust of the coaching staff to bring me back after such a short, basically one-game, tryout. I'm just hoping now that we can safely start next season on time.”

The Komets expect to get at least one goaltender through an NHL affiliation – we don't know if they will again align with the Vegas Golden Knights or another team – and Lekkas should have an opportunity to be the No. 1 goalie.

“Stefanos had a great college career and, obviously, with his one game he left us really wanting more. We hold him in high regard and have high hopes he can be the guy,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said.

“No matter what, we're still going to have to go out there and sign some other goalies, but we're real comfortable starting out, signing (Lekkas), and I think we're off to a great start in net,” he added.

Lekkas left Vermont as its all-time leader in save percentage (.918) and top-five in every major statistical category, and he was the Big East's all-time saves leader and fifth in NCAA history with 3,913.

He was able to get comfortable with the Komets quickly because they had two of his college teammates, Petruzzelli and Brady Shaw, who scored twice in the victory over Wichita.

“There was definitely some familiarity and I was able to bounce questions and ideas off some of the former teammates I had there,” Lekkas said. “It didn't feel like it was just some new goalie in the lineup; those guys knew what kind of game I had to bring; ... and it was more of a comforting feeling in that locker room.”

Lekkas, from Elburn, Illinois, is a workhorse who played in 32 of 34 games last season for Vermont, a rebuilding program, going 5-21-6 with a .916 SP, a 2.76 goals-against average and four shutouts. In his four years with the Catamounts, he played in 134 games and was 45-69-20 with a 2.61 GAA and seven shutouts. When he was in juniors with the United States Hockey League's Sioux Falls Stampede, he played in 87 regular-season games between 2014 and 2016.

“That's something that I've always taken a lot of pride in and that's something that I'll quietly try to bring to the table here this year,” Lekkas said. “I do want to play and I want to contribute to this team's success this year. But I'll be the first one to tell you that nothing is given, it's all earned, and I'm excited to enter the challenge of my first professional season there in Fort Wayne.”

