Couple on a mission to get jerseys back to ex-Komets

Since they moved to Fort Wayne from Chicago in 2006, Bill Oberg and Sue Hansen have become huge Komets fans. Besides buying season tickets, the retirees, who have been married for 32 years, usually take two extended road trips per season and a handful of overnight jaunts to follow the team.

And Bill buys 8 to 10 jerseys each season during the team's postgame auctions for charities. He estimates spending an average of $800 to $900 for each.

“We started it as a whim just because we liked the jerseys,” he said. “It's also my way to contribute to area charities. The Komets do a great job working with some really worthwhile charities.”

But it's one thing to collect all the jerseys, 43 at last count, and another thing to decide what to do with the collection.

After all, there are only 36 regular-season games a year to wear them to. In 2017, they decided to contact former players to see if they'd be interested in receiving the jerseys they wore in Fort Wayne.

“I feel like it's a pay-it-forward thing,” Oberg said. “These players gave me happiness to get that jersey, plus I gave money to the community. I thought it might be nice for them to get the jerseys back. It's just something we felt it was time to do.”

Using social media, they reached out to 19 former Komets: Charlie Effinger, Gabriel Beaupre, Tab Lardner, Brett Smith, Will LaCasse, Derek Patrosso, Nick Wheeler, Jake Pence, Kevin Bertram, Aaron Clarke, J.M. Rizk, Brent Henley, Drew Daniels, Ben Meisner, Jamie Milam, Kaleigh Schrock, Garrett Klotz, Frankie DeAngelis and Matthew Pistilli. The couple sent a letter and a picture of the jersey explaining what they were doing.

Maybe it's a sign of the times, but about half the players thought it must be some kind of scam or that Oberg and Hansen were asking if they were interested in buying the jerseys. They were told no, the jersey was free, and Oberg and Hansen were even willing to pay the postage.

They were not expecting anything in return, but Oberg and Hansen have gotten many new memories through letters of appreciation. Instead of being kooks, the players realized these were potential friends.

“I totally cherish those times I spent in Fort Wayne and I miss it a lot,” wrote defenseman Nick Wheeler, who is four years into what he hopes will be a 20-year Navy career and is currently stationed in Guam. “It was the people I met there who made that experience so great!”

Oberg and Hansen's only rule is the player receiving the jersey has to be retired or have not played for the Komets for at least a few seasons. That seems to make the gift even more important to the players.

Forward Matthew Pistilli left Fort Wayne to play in Germany and now lives in Stuttgart.

“My wife and I love it here,” he wrote. “I play hockey and she teaches so we couldn't be happier. Hope the Komets are having a great season!”

Oberg and Hansen have offered to buy lunch or a coffee if the players ever visit Fort Wayne.

Only a couple have not returned a thank-you note and a picture showing them wearing the jersey. It's also remarkable how many of the former Komets still keep in contact with fans and friends from Fort Wayne.

“I had no clue what their reasoning was when they first reached out, and I'm not going to lie, I was a bit skeptical because it was so long ago that they purchased it,” said defenseman Jake Pence, who teaches and coaches in Colorado. “I thought maybe they just wanted to get rid of an old average player's jersey because it wasn't cool anymore. Once I got it in the mail, I was pretty excited.”

Pence's very young four sons were even more excited and couldn't wait to wear the jersey to school.

Former Komet captain Jamie Schaafsma has already been notified he'll be receiving a jersey in the near future. Because of his respect for Schaafsma, Oberg wants to wear it to one more game, and then he and Sue will drive to Chatham, Ontario, to deliver the jersey personally.

During their free time, Oberg, 74, and Hansen, 68, volunteer at Soarin' Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation and at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. They also keep in touch with former Komets and know who is getting married or who is going to become a father soon.

They also keep returning their jerseys. They admit it could take another 20 years to get rid of them all, especially since Bill keeps buying more. The collection distribution is going to be included in their will.

“We started talking about it because what happens if something happens to us?” Hansen said. “We don't want to see these go in the trash.”

The jerseys are worth much more than that, especially because of the emotional stories they inspire.

Forward Derek Patrosso recalled the exact night he was wearing his particular jersey. It was the night he sang the national anthem and also the same day his brother had been shipped to South Korea as a member of the U.S. Army.

“When I pulled the jersey out of the box, I was of course hit with the memories one would expect,” defenseman Brent Henley wrote from Vancouver. “Both championships, the feeling the first time I walked into the Coliseum, etc. What I didn't expect was the memories and how vivid they were, things I had forgotten about, very specific memories, all positive – about teammates, coaches, road trips, a lot of great wins ...

“I believe that the way the Frankes run the organization and passion shown by them and the Komet staff is the reason the fans in Fort Wayne are so engaged and supportive. (It's) the best organization for the best fans and the lucky few hockey players that get to experience it.”