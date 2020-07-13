Haas enjoys being K's enforcer

After Kyle Haas re-signed with the Komets on June 25, coach Ben Boudreau said: “It's like welcoming 'The Sheriff' back to town.”

Perhaps a nickname was born that day.

“I don't mind that,” Haas said. “I think I proved myself this year, and if that's the nickname they want to give me, then I appreciate that and I'll go with that. I love the nickname.”

Boudreau wasn't just being hyperbolic in describing Haas, whose rookie season was spent policing the ice and trying to bring law to some of the ECHL's lawless players. A defenseman, Haas led the ECHL with 164 penalty minutes in just 45 games and engaged in some epic fracases.

He most famously was a central figure in the Jan. 31 brawls at Jacksonville, Florida, that resulted in 29 penalties, 163 penalty minutes and 28 games' worth of suspensions, including 16 games for the Icemen's Emerson Clark and six apiece for Fort Wayne's Haas and Chase Stewart. The fisticuffs were the aftermath of Jacksonville's Dajon Mingo concussing Fort Wayne's leading scorer, Brady Shaw, with a hit Jan. 30 that resulted in neither penalty nor suspension.

“Sometimes (the video) pops up on my YouTube feed and I'll watch it again, get a couple of laughs,” Haas said. “That game will always be in my memory for the rest of my life.”

Two games after returning to the lineup, with family having traveled in to watch him play a few times in Fort Wayne, Haas engaged in a postgame fight with Kalamazoo's Ben Wilson and was suspended another two games.

But Haas, 26, has no regrets about his colorful season.

“I think, if anything, it raises the intimidation factor for myself,” said Haas, 6-foot-2, 195 pounds. “I think maybe people coming in to play Fort Wayne, if they're second-guessing making a pass or coming to my side of the ice, then I'm winning that battle.”

Haas may be regarded as a goon in other ECHL cities, but he was much more last season. He totaled two goals and nine points, and was selected as the team's Most Improved Player by media and staff. He also showed versatility. A natural defenseman, he spent two seasons of junior hockey playing forward, and the Komets were able to tap into that for a handful of games.

“I want to play against the top lines on the opposing team, beat them up in the corners and make it very hard for them to do their jobs,” he said. “I'd like to get more minutes, do more on the penalty kill, work on my first pass, quick feet, my whole skill set. I've been working on all that this summer and want to make sure I'm the best in shape when I come back.”

Haas and teammate Matthew Boudens had eight fighting majors apiece last season, one short of league-leader Wilson.

Being a hitter and an enforcer was not new to Haas, who racked up one goal, 10 points and 126 penalty minutes for the Moncton Wildcats of Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2013-14. He played for the University of Windsor from 2015 to 2020, totaling five assists and 64 penalty minutes in 23 games as a senior.

When Komets assistant coach Olivier Legault recruited Haas last summer it was to try to give Fort Wayne more of an edge.

“I knew what they needed and what they wanted,” Haas said. “And I was willing to do anything to make the team. So I used my strengths, which are my fighting and my physicality, out there. I ended up making the team, and I'm just looking forward to expanding my role ... so I can do more out there.”

Haas' father, David, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 1986. He played seven NHL games with the Oilers and Calgary Flames. He spent the bulk of his career in the American Hockey League and in Germany as a multifaceted forward who racked up as many as 25 goals, 78 points and 325 penalty minutes in various seasons.

Kyle has tried to emulate his father and also calls the late NHL enforcer Bob Probert one of his idols.

“It's a game of intimidation, right? Some of the fans don't realize that, but when you have a player like Bob Probert that you're going up against, it's going to play a mental game on you,” Haas said.

Fort Wayne's defensive corps was spotty last season, partially because of injuries and call-ups, but Haas believes it will improve. The Komets have re-signed Olivier Galipeau, added Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler and brought in highly regarded rookies Matt Murphy and Marcus McIvor.

Haas has skated often in offseasons with Murphy and McIvor, who played for the University of New Brunswick in his hometown of Fredericton. Murphy, McIvor and Boudens combined to win eight national championships with UNB.

The Komets also have signed star power up front, including Shawn Szydlowski, Marco Roy, A.J. Jenks and Anthony Petruzzelli, and Haas knows he'll have to get them open ice, protect them and help with ticket sales. At Memorial Coliseum, the fans love their tough guys and Haas relishes being a crowd-pleaser.

“Oh yeah, big time,” he said. “I've gotten a lot of feedback from the coaches and other people in Fort Wayne telling me I'm a fan-favorite. I love being that person. I love sticking up for my teammates and I'll keep doing that, keep giving a show to the fans.”

jcohn@jg.net