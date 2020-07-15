Komets get legend in overlooked Thornson

During 2001 and 2002, while Don Graham and Ryan Taylor were researching their book “50 years of Komets Hockey,” they talked to more than 75 former Komets and asked almost all of them, “Who is the greatest player you ever played with?”

Every player from the 1950s and 1960s had the same answer, except one, the player everyone else identified.

“We had a lot of great players,” Len Thornson said.

Except none were able to match Thornson's statistics or individual accomplishments.

He finished his 13-season International Hockey League career in 1969 with a league record 1,382 points. From his first Fort Wayne season in 1958-59 until his next-to-last year in 1967-68, Thornson scored more than 100 points seven times and had three other seasons of 99, 93 and 97 points. During the 99-point season, Thornson reached that total in 52 games before being knocked out for the season with a broken leg.

Seven times he was named the league's most valuable player, and The Hockey News named him the IHL's all-time greatest player in 1997. No one else could even be considered.

“He brought up the level of the league,” late, longtime Komets coach Ken Ullyot said. “His talent was on display every game because he played hard. The challenge was to opponents to stop him, and they couldn't.”

About the only thing that could stop Thornson was the depth of the Montreal Canadiens, who controlled his NHL rights. Despite all his amazing efforts, Thornson never made it to the NHL because Montreal was winning five straight Stanley Cups from 1956 to 1960 and usually had its lineup set before training camp. At just about the same time, the Canadiens' farm club in Cincinnati was winning five straight IHL Turner Cups.

Thornson never really got a chance, even when he proved he deserved one. Before the 1959-60 season, Thornson tried out with the Canadiens' American Hockey League farm club in Cleveland. He was 26 years old and coming off his first IHL MVP award.

“I had the greatest training camp I've ever had in my life,” Thornson said. “I think we played four or five exhibition games and I got seven or eight goals and something like 15 or 16 points. We played all these AHL teams and even the Canadiens.''

Instead of taking Thornson with them or leaving him in Cleveland, the Canadiens wanted him to play for another of their farm teams in Montreal which would have meant moving his family and making less money than he would with the Komets.

He gave up and called Ullyot to work out a new contract.

The way the Canadiens acquired Thornson's rights could never happen today but was common during the 1940s and '50s. The player draft didn't exist, so teams sent scouts across Canada looking for players and signed anyone with a hint of promise at age 16.

Though he retired in 1969, Thornson was the IHL's all-time leading scorer until 2000 when Jock Callander finally passed him.