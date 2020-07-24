Nutter excited for former TinCaps

Tonight, TinCaps president Mike Nutter and his family will gather around their TV with some pizza and chicken wings and watch a group of former TinCaps take the field for the first time this year.

Fort Wayne's parent club, the San Diego Padres, opens its season tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Former TinCaps right-hander Chris Paddack, who pitched 14 dominant innings in the Summit City in 2016 – he had a 0.64 ERA and 23 strikeouts before Tommy John surgery ended his season – will start for the Padres' first of 60 games this season.

Even though Nutter and the TinCaps will not get to host any raucous crowds at Parkview Field or a chase a Midwest League championship this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Fort Wayne executive admitted to being excited for MLB's Opening Day.

“It's really cool that baseball, at least for the next week (before the NBA season restarts), gets a chance to really show what a great game it is, some of the young stars,” Nutter said. “And some of our (TinCaps) guys are on that.”

“It's interesting to think where we were (in the spring), we thought we were going to play just like normal and we talked before we came in with great sales and we were really excited about what was going to be a great year for us,” he added. “We're not able to do that, but MLB can get going. ... The country's ready. I hope they can get through the whole (season).”

The Padres' official 30-man roster – it will be trimmed to 28 in two weeks and then to 26 two weeks after that – was released Thursday and included eight former TinCaps, including record-setting shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis, who was only 18 when he spent most of the summer in Fort Wayne in 2017, set a TinCaps record for home runs, with 21 in just 117 games while also stealing 29 bases and scoring 78 runs.

The now-21-year old phenom arrived in the big leagues with a bang last season, hitting 22 homers and stealing 16 bases while hitting .317. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting despite playing only 84 games. On Thursday, the budding star set the Padres' goals for as high as possible.

“We're aiming for the big cake,” Tatis said. “Why not? Let's go win a World Series.”

Among the players breaking camp with San Diego are two former TinCaps making their first career appearances on an Opening Day MLB roster: utility infielder Ty France and right-handed reliever David Bednar.

France showed a keen batting eye with the TinCaps in 2016, walking 44 times in 68 games while also hitting five home runs and driving in 35. He finally broke into the big leagues after hitting 27 home runs in 76 Triple-A games last season.

Bednar, meanwhile, pitched in Fort Wayne for parts of 2016 and 2017, compiling a combined 2.47 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings. France and Bednar hitting the big leagues at all was once a long shot as they were drafted in the 34th and 35th rounds, respectively.

Other former TinCaps on the San Diego roster are pitchers Dinelson Lamet (2015), Cal Quantrill (2016) and Joey Lucchesi (2016), and catcher Austin Hedges (2012).

The Padres are not the sole major league home of players who suited up in Fort Wayne.

Young slugger Franmil Reyes, who hit 37 home runs last season and now plays in Cleveland, cut his teeth with the TinCaps for all of 2014 and 2015 before finding his power at the higher levels of the minors.

Then, too, there is Josh VanMeter, the Ossian native and Norwell graduate who played for Fort Wayne in 2014 – hitting .254 with three homers and 49 runs scored – and part of 2015. He was traded to Reds organization after the 2016 season.

He made his MLB debut last season. He's back on the Cincinnati roster to start this season, penciled in as a jack-of-all-trades infielder.

Although Nutter is disappointed the TinCaps won't play this season, he's excited to see the players with whom he developed relationships when they were trying to make their name in Single-A ball represent Fort Wayne at the game's highest level.

The TinCaps' president joked that he has been watching cornhole competitions on ESPN to get his fill of sports as his team's summer without baseball has dragged on.

“It's been challenging, it's been trying, I'm trying to be transparent with people and just open about some of the anxiety and stress (of not playing),” Nutter said. “I was texting my co-workers (Thursday) saying, 'It's Opening Day! It might not be ours, but it's Opening Day.' ... A lot of work here has been done and I feel so fortunate that they're going, that they're trying.

“If (the season) doesn't happen, people won't think 'They were just trying to get more money.' No, if this doesn't happen, it's because of the pandemic and everybody understands that.”

dsinn@jg.net