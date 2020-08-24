K's job goes beyond sticks, sharp skates

There's more to being the equipment manager of a professional hockey team than making sure the skates are sharpened, the sticks are ordered and the jerseys are washed.

The equipment manager is equal parts problem solver and sports psychologist, monitoring who's easygoing, who's picky and who's eccentric. He must anticipate the needs of players and coaches before, during and after games, make sure they have what they need for road trips, and be cognizant his aptitude impacts wins, losses and the livelihoods of everyone within the organization.

Skylar Garver, who spent the last season as Joe Franke's assistant and recently took over the top equipment manager post with the Komets, knows this well.

“You have some (players) that take it so seriously, and you kind of just have to stay out of their way,” Garver said, “and you have other guys who are very loose.”

Garver, 24, has an array of stories about every player he dealt with last season. Goaltender Patrick Munson, for instance, preferred his skates incredibly sharp. Brett McKenzie liked to clown around in the locker room to stay loose before games. Jason Binkley would get peace and quiet hanging out in the equipment room. And goalie Cole Kehler had an unusually intense pregame ritual that included catching lacrosse balls with his eyes closed.

“There was a lot of getting to know each individual guy,” Garver said, “and you definitely don't want to push the wrong buttons.”

Fortunately for Garver, he got to learn from Franke, who worked for the Komets the majority of 42 years, helped them win six Cups and is now the operations manager at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse.

For instance, Garver was having trouble getting Munson's skates just right. In his attempt to make them super sharp, he'd sometime go overboard. Then, Franke advised Garver to rub a penny against the blade.

“Who would have ever thought to get a penny and keep it in your pocket for the middle of a pro hockey game, to try to run a piece of copper on this guy's steel and get it just how he wanted?” Garver said. “Munson wins a national championship with Denver, and I'm putting a penny up against his skate. Like, who would have thought?”

Another trick Garver learned from Franke was how to repair a jersey on the fly, after Kyle Haas' was ripped to shreds during a fight with Wheeling's Brad Drobot.

“It ripped clean off the collar and, literally, that jersey would have taken 25 minutes to assemble back together,” Garver said. “Joe just handed me a couple of zip ties and we zip-tied the jersey back together. It worked for the entire rest of the game and then we got it fixed. I think that comes with experience.”

Franke had plenty of that – he won a Stanley Cup ring with the Pittsburgh Penguins and also worked the Canada Cup – and Garver has big shoes to fill.

“There are a lot of things that he did that I plan on doing the same way as him,” Garver said, “and he definitely kind of molded me. I don't want to be Joe Jr.; I've got to do my own things. But a lot of his tendencies are going to come through in the stuff that I do. More than anything, I'm just excited, pumped and ready to go.”

The ECHL is targeting a Dec. 4 start to the season, almost two months later than initially planned, and Garver wouldn't have imagined he'd be in this position a few years ago.

Garver, who was born in Fort Wayne, spent some of his formative years in Wisconsin and Virginia. Hockey has been with him almost the entire way. When he was 4, and living in Milwaukee, he was featured on a local TV show skating with the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals. He took shots on Chris Mason, who played 317 NHL games, and celebrated with former Komets coach Dave Allison.

After moving back from Virginia, Garver attended high school at Homestead, helping it to the 2013 state championship game. In 2014, he began attending IPFW, played for the club hockey team and majored in criminal justice. With multiple family members in law enforcement, Garver figured he'd head down that path, but he also started working at the icehouse's pro shop and connected with Indiana Tech's hockey coach, Frank DiCristofaro. Garver became the equipment manager for the Warriors and helped them to a 2019 national championship.

“I got a lot of a lot of dirty looks from a lot of my IPFW buddies and they'd ask, 'What are you doing working for Indiana Tech?' ” Garver said.

Working for Tech gave Garver the opportunity to learn from Franke, who'd be tending to the Komets' needs at the icehouse.

If Garver ever feels overwhelmed, all he needs to do is remember that Franke spent a long time doubling as the Komets' equipment manager and athletic trainer.

“Oh my gosh, Joey's told me some horror stories about that stuff,” Garver said. “He told me one time, 'If you ever feel like you're having a hard day, just imagine having to do this and go sew a guy up in between periods.' ”

