Hockey scout learned by traveling with his dad

Long before he was a draft pick of the San Jose Sharks and a successful hockey player overseas, P.J. Fenton was unknowingly preparing for a career as an NHL scout.

His father, Paul, who has a substantial résumé as an NHL player and executive, used to bring P.J. along with him on scouting trips starting when P.J. was about 7 years old.

“We lived in Springfield, Massachusetts, and there was an (American Hockey League) team there. He did a bunch of work (for the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators). He'd watch colleges and watch pros, and they were all within a couple hours of our house,” P.J. said.

“So it kind of gave me the ability to get home from school and, if he was still there, he'd say, 'Hey do you want to go to Albany with me tonight?' Or maybe it would be Worcester or right down the road to Springfield or Providence. I'd go with him and I'd sit in the stands and I'd watch him do it.”

P.J. didn't know just how much this would ready him for his own career path. The Fort Wayne resident has been an NHL scout since 2016 and currently works with the Minnesota Wild.

“I'd ride home with (my father) and he'd dictate what he saw,” P.J. said. “And I'd type it into their system and their computer. So by the time we got home, he was done but I had done all the work for him. It was a win-win situation. It's kind of something I've always wanted to do.”

P.J., 34, has been with the Wild since 2018, spending time there as co-director of amateur scouting with Darren Yopyk. They ran the Wild's 2019 draft, in which the team selected Matthew Boldy in the first round (12th overall).

The situation was complicated last summer when Paul, who had been hired as the Wild's general manager in 2018, was fired after only 14 months on the job.

P.J. was retained – his title changed to amateur scout – but his duties largely remain the same.

“I watch guys for the draft,” P.J. said. “So I'm in Canada, all the leagues in Canada like the (Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League), anywhere in the U.S., and I also go to Europe to see some of the top guys in Europe. Like, I'll fly over and watch tournaments and then I'll go back over to watch league play, depending on where the top guys are playing. It could be Sweden. In the past year, there were some guys in Germany. There are always guys in Russia and the Czech Republic. Really, anywhere there's a higher-end hockey guy or a higher-end kid, that's kind of my area.”

The travel can mean little time with his family in Fort Wayne, including wife Stefanie Gerardot, a former star basketball player at Bishop Luers and the University of Massachusetts, where she met P.J.

They bought a home in Fort Wayne in 2015, when P.J. was nearing the end of an eight-year pro playing career that included more than two seasons in the AHL and seven seasons overseas, most of them in Germany.

He signed with the Komets in summer 2015 and was cut toward the end of training camp and wound up playing in Denmark and Germany that season.

P.J. began his post-playing career as an amateur scout with the Edmonton Oilers from 2016 to 2018.

“I guess it's everybody's dream job to be a general manager someday, if you're on this side of the business.” P.J. said.

“It's a long way away, probably, but I'm going to keep working at it and building my experience. Hopefully, someday, that could be the case.”

The Wild has undergone much upheaval in the last two seasons, affecting people with Fort Wayne connections. Former Komets player and coach Bruce Boudreau, who is the father of current Komets coach Ben Boudreau, coached Minnesota from 2016 until his firing in February.

Paul Fenton had been fired eight months prior and some reports cited his hiring of P.J. as an issue. However, P.J. was retained by Paul's replacement, Bill Guerin, and the Wild's 2019 draft was well regarded.

“As long as you put in the work,” P.J. said, “I think people appreciate that.”

