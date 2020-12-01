Komets getting more time

The Komets have more time to decide if they'll opt in or out of the coming ECHL season.

How much time is unknown.

“Is there a new deadline? I'm not sure right now,” Komets president Michael Franke said. “It's just a very fluid situation right now.”

Citing league confidentiality restrictions, Franke declined to comment further Monday night.

Fans of the team have been in limbo since Oct. 9, when the ECHL announced that 13 teams would begin play Dec. 11 and the remaining undecided teams, including Fort Wayne, would target a Jan. 15 start if they could make it safe and financially worthwhile.

The ECHL gave the undecided teams until Monday to opt in or out, but the worsening trend of the coronavirus pandemic made that deadline problematic for Fort Wayne. Public gatherings in Allen County are limited to 100 people, and the Komets and Memorial Coliseum cannot apply for greater capacity from the Allen County Department of Health until, at most, 30 days before their games would begin.

The Department of Health approved 3,830 fans for Komets games in October, when COVID-19 seemed more controlled, but even that number was well below the approximately 4,500 fans the Komets felt they needed to break even financially.

Joining the Komets as undecided teams are Idaho and fellow Central Division teams Toledo, Cincinnati and Kalamazoo.

