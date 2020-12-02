K's add 2nd city native, son of ex-Komet, to roster

If the Komets skate this season – very much in question at this point – they'll have two Fort Wayne natives on their roster.

On Tuesday, the team signed Jackson Leef, a 28-year-old forward whose father, Ron, was so good he was inducted into the Komets' Hall of Fame.

Jackson Leef would join in the lineup Fort Wayne's Blake Siebenaler, a 24-year-old defenseman, who played last season for the Wheeling Nailers.

Jackson Leef played in all 62 games last season with Brampton, totaling 17 goals and 33 points. It was his third season with Brampton, with which he re-signed in August.

However, the Beast is one of the eight teams that have opted out of this season amid the coronavirus pandemic, and he was made a free agent.

The Komets, along with Toledo, Cincinnati, Kalamazoo and Idaho, haven't yet made a decision on whether they will play.

They have been targeting a Jan. 15 start date, though there is a push from some of those teams to delay their starts to February.

The Komets' roster is up to 22 players, including Shawn Szydlowski, Marco Roy, A.J. Jenks and Olivier Galipeau.

Jackson Leef, who played junior hockey in the United States and North American Hockey leagues, was a standout for Westfield State University from 2013 to 2017. As a senior, he was the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference's Player of the Year with 19 goals and 40 points in 26 games.

He captained Westfield State and has a business degree with a minor in marketing.

Between 2017 and 2018, Jackson Leef also played for Knoxville, Peoria and Evansville of the Single-A Southern Professional Hockey League, but he carved a niche with Brampton, then coached by former Komets captain Colin Chaulk, as an effective two-way player.

He skated at Memorial Coliseum with the Beast three times. He also has one game of experience at the higher-level American Hockey League with Laval.

Ron Leef, a center, skated for the Komets from 1981 to 1987, including a scintillating 1982-83 season of 57 goals and 120 points in 77 games. Now 59, he was inducted in the Komets' Hall of Fame in 2018.

Ron and Jackson Leef would become the third father and son to have played for the Komets, joining Bob and Bobby Phillips and Al and Jordan Sims. (Sims' son Tyler was with the Komets, too, but never appeared in a regular-season game.)

jcohn@jg.net