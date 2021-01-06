Szydlowski eager for puck to drop

Shawn Szydlowski, the longest tenured Komets player, was downright giddy Tuesday after the team announced it would indeed play this season despite the pandemic.

“I don't even think there's a number for (my excitement level), to be honest. It's just through the roof,” said Szydlowski, entering his eighth season. “It's obviously been a long year for us and for everybody. Just the way I'd sum it up: To finally get some good news out of this whole situation means the world to all of us.”

While the Komets lost some player commitments recently, including the retired Bobby Shea, they beefed up the roster Tuesday by signing Justin Vaive, Anthony Nellis and Austin McIlmurray.

With only 14 of the ECHL's 26 teams participating, and three teams in the higher-level American Hockey League bowing out, the ECHL's talent level is perhaps higher than ever before. The Komets don't expect to get players from the Vegas Golden Knights because NHL roster sizes have been increased, but Fort Wayne's 22-man squad features A.J. Jenks, Marco Roy, Zach Pochiro, Blake Siebenaler and Jackson Leef.

“Unfortunately, we can't sell the building out (despite) the product we're going to have on the ice,” Szydlowski said. “I mean, it's going to be unbelievable. I had this conversation with my parents today: I don't care who I play with, there's not a bad option on the team. First to third line, there's not really going to be a number on any of those things this year. ... You're not going to get this same product even next year, anywhere in the league. It's going to be something to see.”

Vaive, a 31-year-old forward, had 21 goals and 35 points in 58 games last season for Cincinnati, which opted out of this season.

“Justin will be a big part of this hockey club. He's been a pain in our side for years and has scored a million goals against us,” Komets general manager David Franke said.

“Justin is just a beast of a hockey player on the ice, a true professional, a leader, and somebody that will make a difference every time he steps on the ice,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “He brings a very mature element to the way he approaches the game and makes everyone around him better, both on and off the ice.”

Nellis, 26, had five goals and eight points in 10 games for the Komets in 2019, when he was fresh out of Lake Superior State. Last season, the center had 15 goals and 29 points in 47 games for Idaho. McIlmurray, 24, was a forward last season with Sacred Heart University, accruing 18 goals and 32 points in 34 games.

The Komets have lost forward Luke Boka, who will play college hockey in Canada, Franke said.

jcohn@jg.net