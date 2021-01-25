K's, Howe reach agreement

The Komets should soon formally announce the signing of forward Travis Howe, multiple sources confirmed, adding some toughness to the lineup.

Howe, 26, who is 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, spent 24 games last season with Greenville and totaled two goals, nine points and 52 penalty minutes. He’s racked up as many as 234 penalty minutes, over 50 games with Utah in 2016-17, and has one game of American Hockey League experience.

Fort Wayne is also negotiating with forward Nolan LaPorte, 28, who had 16 goals and 39 points in 47 games last season with Scotland’s Glasgow Clan. LaPorte, who has played in the ECHL for Atlanta, Florida and Quad City, had signed with Toledo before it opted out. The Komets have also signed Hawkins and Randy Gazzola from the Toledo roster.

Training camp is now slated to open next Monday. General manager David Franke said he’s optimistic everyone will be in Fort Wayne on time, though some players may have to quarantine upon arrival pending COVID-19 testing results.

After that, players will undergo twice-weekly COVID-19 testing.

jcohn@jg.net