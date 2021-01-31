Komets prepare to open unusual training camp

The Komets open training camp Monday and it'll be unlike any other in the 69-year history of the team.

Camp is starting about 17 weeks later than usual, because of the pandemic, and some players have barely been on the ice to prepare. Camp is happening about nine weeks after 13 other ECHL teams held their first practices, and those teams have been playing meaningful games since Dec. 11.

The Komets won't get any preseason games to prepare for their opener, whereas sometimes they have had up to three, and Fort Wayne is in the unique position of being the only ECHL team starting at this late juncture. While the remaining 12 ECHL franchises opted out of this season, the Komets will skate a truncated 50-game schedule – 22 fewer than their competition – and their roster of 25 players features only six (Shawn Szydlowski, A.J. Jenks, Anthony Petruzzelli, Matthew Boudens, Olivier Galipeau and Stefanos Lekkas) who were on the roster last season.

“I'm so excited for this. It's tough to put into words,” Jenks said. “It's definitely been a long way and it's been a trying time (since last season was shut down March 12), but in the end I think it's all been worth it and I cannot wait to get going.”

The Komets lost some prominent players as their season was delayed multiple times – Brett McKenzie opted to play overseas; Mason Bergh, Bobby Shea and Kyle Haas retired – yet the roster looks particularly strong. Newcomers Justin Vaive, Brandon Hawkins and Zach Pochiro are proven top-line scorers. Jackson Leef and Blake Siebenaler are joining their hometown team. And Travis Howe, Morgan Adams-Moisan and Mathieu Brodeur up the physicality quotient.

But it's important to understand, the overall ECHL talent level is unusually high because of the dearth of teams playing worldwide and travel restrictions.

“I think the roster looks fantastic on paper,” said Jenks, a forward. “It's extremely exciting to be a part of. You know, we've had guys filtering in through the week and you can see the talent level is extremely high, which is awesome. But more importantly, in my opinion, I think we've got a lot of great people. We've got a lot of high-character guys coming in this year and that will mean a lot down the stretch. So I'm thrilled about it.”

The pressure was going to be on second-year coach Ben Boudreau, regardless of when camp opened, after Fort Wayne went 31-23-8 for a .565 winning percentage that ranked 11th of 26 teams last season. Even though the Komets were trending in the right direction, their defense was unpredictable and they struggled against top-tier teams.

Boudreau's biggest challenge during camp may be getting his players into shape while avoiding injuries and keeping them shielded from COVID-19. Access to ice time and gyms has been limited for most of the incoming players, especially the ones coming from Canada where safety protocols are more stringent than in the U.S.

“To be honest, I compare this year's camp to college where the team is pretty much settled before the season and then you come to training camp and you just play with your teammates and try to get to the level the coach wants you to be,” forward Anthony Nellis said.

“It's going to be intense; it's going to be hard on the body. But at the same time, if we go too hard, when you have guys who haven't been on skates in weeks or months, and haven't played games in almost a year, it's not a good deal if after a week half the team is injured with pulled groins. ... There will be a lot of work to get to the level that other teams are at right now.”

Some players won't be on the ice Monday, as they await COVID-19 testing results. Once games start at the Coliseum – the home opener is Feb. 19 against Wheeling – only 2,619 fans will be allowed in, well below the Komets' ECHL-leading average attendance of 8,090 from last season.

“We're planning with the beginning of training camp to not over-skate the players,” general manager David Franke said. “We've got to let them get into shape here, into hockey shape. We don't want groins pulled or hamstrings or hip-pointers. We're going to take it step by step, a slower pace, the first few days until we get an idea of everybody's conditioning and how they're feeling.”

There is a recognition among the players that the Komets' owners have taken the more difficult road by deciding to play, even though they'll probably operate at a financial loss, instead of waiting until the fall.

“For me personally, it means a ton,” Jenks said. “I'm sure they've taken a pretty nasty (financial) hit and that's never fun. But it's a sacrifice and we want to make the absolute most of this that we can.”

Note: While season-ticket holders have already had an advance window to purchase tickets, they go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Monday at the Coliseum box office and through TicketMaster.com/komets.

