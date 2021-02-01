10 storylines for K's

It was way back on June 16 that the Komets started putting together their roster by signing A.J Jenks, Shawn Szydlowski and Anthony Petruzzelli. Since then, there have been a bevy of prominent ECHL names added to the corps, including Justin Vaive, Marco Roy, Zach Pochiro, Brandon Hawkins, Mathieu Brodeur and Travis Howe.

The start of the Komets' season, which normally begins in mid-October, was delayed multiple times because of the pandemic. Fort Wayne lost a handful of players along the way – Brett McKenzie, Kyle Haas, Mason Bergh and Bobby Shea – but the roster still seems impressively strong leading up to the Feb. 12 opener at Wheeling, West Virginia.

Today, when the Komets open their 69th training camp at Memorial Coliseum, we'll find out if that's really the case.

“If you look at our roster, I would say we've got a lot of offensive ability, for sure,” Jenks said. “I think we're going to have a high-motor team. I think we're going to be a team that works hard. And we're definitely going to be in your face. There's no shortage of toughness on this roster, that's for sure.”

The following are the top storylines to be tracked heading into camp:

1. Protect the groins. For real. Most of the players have had limited time on the ice since last season was halted March 12. Some from Canada, where COVID-19 safety protocols are more stringent, have barely skated at all. It's going to be a delicate balance for coach Ben Boudreau in trying to get his team ready, physically and mentally, without pushing it too hard, too soon. The fear of groin pulls is something several players noted.

2. Protect the bubble. It probably would have been easier – and more financially prudent – for the Komets' owners to join the 12 teams that opted out of this season. It would be dreadful for COVID-19 quarantines to lead to losses or, worse, canceled games. The 13 teams that have been playing since December have endured slews of players needing to go into isolation and the Komets want to do everything they can to avoid those situations.

“I think it's important that everybody embraces the steps that are going to have to be taken,” Jenks said. “Just for us to even be in this position, we're extremely fortunate that we're getting to play. I think most guys feel the same way and I don't think there's going to be anybody doing anything to put that in jeopardy. We all want to play; it means a ton to us.”

3. Shore up the defense. The results in Boudreau's first season were mixed – the Komets were 31-23-8 for a .565 winning percentage that ranked 11th of 26 teams – and much of that had to do with a defensive corps regularly getting caught out of position. Only one player remains from that group, Olivier Galipeau, and much will hinge on Brodeur, 30, being a solidifying veteran presence and rookies Marcus McIvor and Matt Murphy coming in as advertised.

4. Become true Komets. Finding playmakers is never a problem. Finding guys who will fit into the team dynamic – sharing the puck, playing defense, getting their noses dirty – isn't as easy. There's understandable excitement to see Vaive, Pochiro and Hawkins, top-line level scorers, but they have to jell with the likes of Petruzzelli, Szydlowski, Jenks and Matt Boudens, who have all proved they'll sacrifice for the team. The Komets will only have 50 regular-season games – 22 less than the other ECHL teams – and there won't be much time to refit on the fly.

5. Be tough and smart. The Komets were good at doling out checks and even better at fighting opponents last season. But there wasn't always the smarts. Leading the ECHL with 16.8 penalty minutes per game wasn't the issue; the 328 minor penalties, second in the league, is what hurt most. Tack on to that the fifth-worst penalty kill (79.4%), and a bevy of misconducts and suspensions, and the Komets developed bad habits. Haas is gone, but Howe and Nolan LaPorte more than fill the void.

6. Embrace the hometown. The Komets have had success with hometown players – Colin Chin, Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock and Brandon Warner, for example, won championships – but it can be a pressure-filled role. Forward Jackson Leef and defenseman Blake Siebenaler will be in that position this season. Hopefully, they don't put too much pressure on themselves and fans understand that Leef and Siebenaler aren't flashy players who will put up big numbers, just solid ECHL talents with knacks for making big plays.

7. Ride the experience. There are six rookies – McIvor, Murphy, Stephen Harper, Austin McIlmurray, and goalies Stefanos Lekkas and Louis-Philip Guindon – but this is an older-than-usual roster for the Komets. Experience should help with there being no preseason games and a truncated season.

8. Stop those pucks. Riding into the season without an established veteran goalie is unheard of in Fort Wayne, and there remains the belief someone else will arrive before the season begins. But Lekkas impressed in his only pro game, stopping 32 of 34 Wichita shots in the last game of last season, and Guindon is a highly regarded rookie who would be in the American Hockey League in a normal year.

9. Create energy. The Komets can usually rely on big crowds to help them get amped for games. But they won't be anywhere near their league-leading average attendance of 8,090 from last season. COVID-19 restrictions have capacity capped at 2,619 and fans will be in pods throughout the building. The Komets will have to get themselves pumped up because it'll be relatively quiet.

10. Have fun. The cost of playing during a pandemic can be high – the rigors of regular COVID-19 testing, back-and-forth road trips to avoid hotel stays, and the lack of social interactions – so it's important not to get beaten down by it and enjoy the ride. Same goes for the fans, who will have to endure different obstacles to get into the Coliseum and stay there.

