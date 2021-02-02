Talent level excites coach

This will be Ben Boudreau's seventh season as coach in the ECHL, and his second as a head coach, and he said this looks like the most talented roster he's been around.

It remains to be seen if looks are deceiving.

“I think we need to be this good on paper in order to just compete,” Boudreau said Monday after the first practice of Komets training camp at Memorial Coliseum. “Every other team has also elevated their talent, just because the market has shrunk by almost half.”

Only 14 of the ECHL's 26 teams are playing this season because of the pandemic, and the Komets are the only one yet to start, their opener set for Feb. 12 at Wheeling, West Virginia.

While the teams playing since mid-December have been stocked with players on NHL or American Hockey League contracts, the Komets aren't planning on getting anyone from their affiliates, the Vegas Golden Knights or AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, because of the obstacles presented by the pandemic.

So it's perhaps more impressive that Boudreau and general manager David Franke have put together a roster with so many big names. Shawn Szydlowski, Justin Vaive, A.J. Jenks, Brandon Hawkins, Marco Roy and Zach Pochiro are considered top-line talents.

Randy Gazzola, Olivier Galipeau, Mathieu Brodeur and Blake Siebenaler were sought-after defensemen. Goalies Stefanos Lekkas and Louis-Philip Guindon are ballyhooed rookies.

In a normal year, the Komets wouldn't be able to fit such a roster under the $13,300-per-week salary cap. But it's a buyer's market because of the dearth of minor-league teams and the difficulties of going overseas to play during the pandemic.

“If you're a talented player, you're used to making big money in this league and, you know, everybody wants that big paycheck,” Boudreau said. “But you can't afford everybody in a salary-cap era, so we've asked everybody to take pay cuts, believe it or not, just for that common goal of getting the best team on the ice. It's not easy to ask guys to take lower than what their actual worth is in this league, but for the greater good of the hockey team, these guys were brought in and we've been able to assemble this group of guys.”

With NHL play now underway, and the AHL starting Friday, other ECHL teams have lost many players on high-level contracts. But those teams will still be able to rely on some help from affiliates. Players on NHL/AHL contracts count only $525 per week against the ECHL salary cap, a bargain considering their comparative talent.

The Komets' seven rookies make at least $490 per week and the others make at least $530.

“A lot of guys, I'm sure, (took pay cuts) willingly,” Szydlowski said. “But I think there also comes a point in time where there's a realization of, 'OK, I might just not have a job if I don't take it,' so I think that factors in as well. We can say that, yeah, definitely, some guys did (take cuts) because we knew what (talented) guys would be available and we wanted to be sure we were the team that got them. But at the very end, I think there were some guys who unfortunately felt they were just going to have to take what they had to take.”

Finances aside, there was a high level of enthusiasm Monday.

“I can't recall any specific year where I've been this excited about the potential of a roster before ever seeing it put together on the ice,” Jenks said. “And then our first day today just kind of amped that up a little more for me. This is going to be a very, very skilled team, and I think you know from the way that we're approaching things that we're going to come together as a team pretty quickly, form those bonds early on and just get running right away.”

Three players were absent pending COVID-19 testing: Roy, Guindon and Matt Murphy. Local goalie Larkin Saalfrank took Guindon's place.

Some players had barely skated in the past 10 months, depending on the safety protocols in their hometowns, so the Komets will need more time than usual to get their legs under them.

“It was fun to get back at it,” said Jackson Leef, a Fort Wayne native. “We were knocking a little bit of the rust off and the fatigue was definitely a factor, but I think everybody just enjoyed being back out there.”

