Komets set for muted 'Jungle'

Part of the attraction of playing for the Komets is the size of the crowds. It's a rarity in minor-league sports to have such a big fan base – the team averaged an ECHL-best 8,090 fans last season and there are about 3,300 season-ticket holders – and that's typically a selling point when the Komets recruit players.

The players are preparing for a different sort of atmosphere this season, one in which they'll have to rely on themselves, more than the boisterousness of the crowd, to get pumped up at Memorial Coliseum.

“There will be a different atmosphere and you've seen a lot of guys have to experience that in the NHL (during the pandemic). I don't think the hockey suffers necessarily, but there are definitely times in games when you're down by a goal or two and you make a nice play and you want to hear that, or are used to hearing that, crowd behind you,” forward Shawn Szydlowski said.

Moments that typically generate buzz at the Coliseum – goals, fights, when “Welcome to the Jungle” is played or when mascot Icy D. Eagle holds up signs calling for noise – will be uncharacteristically tame. Fans will be spread throughout the cavernous building in so-called pods to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Capacity will be capped at 2,619, a quarter of usual capacity. Even a number that low should be considered a victory for fans, though. It took approval in December from the Allen County Department of Health, which was under no obligation to allow it as COVID-19 rates were increasing.

“It's great that we're able to have some (fans) and, fortunately for us, we have a very large capacity so having 25% of (a full house) is actually a lot more than most teams will get,” Szydlowski said.

While 12 ECHL teams opted out of this season, 13 have been playing since mid-December and the Komets are the only one yet to start – with their season opener Feb. 12 at Wheeling, West Virginia, and their home opener Feb. 19 against the Nailers.

Average attendance in the ECHL so far this season is 2,254. The Florida Everblades are drawing 3,277 per game. Jacksonville, Rapid City and Tulsa are averaging more than 2,619. Wheeling is last in attendance with 937 per game, but restrictions vary city to city.

The Komets have led the ECHL in attendance the last five seasons, so the idea of them being middle-of-the-road is odd. None of the players are complaining, though, as they realize they wouldn't be playing had the Department of Health approved a lower capacity number or if team ownership hadn't been willing to lose money.

“There are a ton of people who have made a ton of sacrifices just to get everybody here and just to start this process,” A.J. Jenks said. “It's going to be a lot of work, just a big collective effort from everybody to make sure everything goes well and that everybody's following (the safety) protocols. But it's tough to put into words what this means; I'm just super grateful for the opportunity. I was not sure a couple months ago if I was ever going to play another pro hockey game. So to be here, it's a great feeling.”

Many players are from the Midwest and accustomed to having family and friends in the stands. Jackson Leef and Blake Siebenaler are Fort Wayne natives in their first seasons with the Komets.

“It'll be exciting to play at the Coliseum,” Siebenaler said. “I mean my family, unfortunately, won't be able to make it out, but it's always exciting to play here. I always look forward to playing here, so it'll be exciting for that first game with the Komets.”

Regardless of attendance, the players believe they'll feel the encouragement of local hockey fans from the stands or farther away.

“I just know how passionate people are in this town about the Komets,” Leef said. “Even if there's not as many people in the stadium, I know the passion is still surrounding us. I think we can use that as motivation, even if it's not as loud in the Coliseum this year.”

