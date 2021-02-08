Vaive brings K's toughness and skill

Justin Vaive is used to expectations – his father is one of the Toronto Maple Leafs' all-time greats – and he believes he can only deal with what's in his control.

So the expectations in his first season with Fort Wayne, namely that he'll be the dynamic, high-scoring, physical forward that dogged the Komets for years, isn't about to rattle him. He's just taking it in stride as the Komets prepare for their 69th season, which starts Friday at Wheeling, West Virginia.

“At first, it was a little bit of an adjustment, just seeing (the Komets' jerseys) the first skate or two,” he said. “But everybody's been awesome, all the guys have been awesome, and it's just been a seamless transition. It's obviously been a weird year, and a weird last 11 months (through the pandemic), so I think just being able to put a jersey on, period, I'm grateful for it and ready to get things rolling.”

Fans will be grateful if Vaive, 31, does what he did with the Cincinnati Cyclones between 2011 and 2020, totaling 87 goals, 137 points and 388 penalty minutes in 218 games, including the 2017-18 season of 32 goals, 45 points and 107 penalty minutes in just 48 games. He also spent time as the team captain.

Vaive has also played 280 games in the higher-level American Hockey League – he had 14 goals, 32 points and 94 penalty minutes in 62 games for Hartford in 2014-15 – through a 10-year professional career.

That he's got natural skill isn't surprising. His father, Rick, played 876 NHL games between 1979 and 1992, accruing 441 goals, 788 points and 1,445 penalty minutes playing for Toronto, the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres. Between 1981 and 1984, Rick Vaive eclipsed the 50-goal plateau three straight seasons, totaling 157 goals and 261 points in 231 games during that span.

“People always ask me, 'Is it tough following (in his footsteps)?' Honestly, he's one of the all-time greats for an Original Six team. Living up to the expectations that he set was never a thing,” said Justin Vaive, who was a fourth-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.

“Just being able to see me play hockey and see me get drafted, and him still getting to see me play pro hockey, is kind of cool. I can see how much enjoyment that brings to him. At the same time, it obviously brings enjoyment to me because I know he loves hockey and I know he never really cared if my brother or I stuck it out or if we were good at it.”

Rick Vaive coached in the ECHL – he led South Carolina to the 1997 championship – and later went into TV broadcasting covering the Maple Leafs in the Toronto area.

His son was a cog in a rivalry that was heated, albeit well under the radar compared to Fort Wayne vs. Toledo or even vs. Kalamazoo. The Cyclones ousted the Komets from the 2014 playoffs. Fort Wayne beat Cincinnati in 2016 and 2018, both years in which the Komets reached the conference finals. Vaive was part of the 2018 series, scoring five goals and six points in five games, and he had 10 goals and 17 points in 22 regular-season games against Fort Wayne.

“That (2017-18) year, we both had really good teams ... so that's the kind of the year that always sticks out for me and all the good battles we had,” Vaive said, noting he was close friends with Komets goalie Michael Houser, a former teammate. “It was always a great, great battle whether it was at (Cincinnati) or here.”

While Fort Wayne's offense had a good base going into the offseason with Shawn Szydlowski, A.J. Jenks and Anthony Petruzzelli, Vaive joined a bevy of prominent forwards including Zach Pochiro, Brandon Hawkins and Marco Roy who came in through free agency or trade. The other 13 ECHL teams taking part in this season have been playing since mid-December, and the Komets are relying on the older players like Vaive to make sure they don't misstep early.

“From the limited time we've been together so far, it obviously looks, on paper and from what I've seen on the ice, unbelievable,” Vaive said. “That's a really good group of guys.”

