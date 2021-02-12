Kelly Cup is within team's reach if things break right

The Komets open their 69th season tonight at Wheeling, West Virginia. There's understandable enthusiasm from both the team and its fans, given that it seemed unlikely a few months ago that they'd get to skate.

As Fort Wayne chases its first playoff championship since 2012 – when it was in the Central Hockey League – here's a look at five reasons to believe a Kelly Cup can be captured, five reasons to doubt it, and five things that could tip the scales.

For the optimists ...

1. Fantastic forwards. It was a buyer's market in the offseason. Even so, the group of forwards the Komets brought in is impressive. Justin Vaive, Brandon Hawkins, Marco Roy and Zach Pochiro have the talent to be on the top lines of any teams, and they joined an already strong nucleus of Shawn Szydlowski, A.J. Jenks. Anthony Petruzzelli and Matthew Boudens. There don't appear to be many weaknesses up front.

2. Toughness galore. Fans here love to see big hits and even bigger fights. But let's face it, the best Komets teams have been among the toughest Komets teams. With Travis Howe, Jenks, Szydlowski, Boudens, Nolan Laporte, Morgan Adams-Moisan and Mathieu Brodeur, there should be no shortage of excitement or black-and-blue opponents. As long as the Komets don't take dumb penalties, their scrappiness should be a positive.

3. Defensive size. Finally, the Komets have a hulking defensive corps that should be able to keep opposing forwards out of the goalies' face. Of the eight defensemen, all are at least 6 feet tall and six are at least 6-2, topped by the 6-6 Brodeur. Often, teams must sacrifice speed for that size, but the Komets seem to have found a good balance. Olivier Galipeau and Blake Siebenaler are among the blue-liners who can fly.

4. Leaders and friends. The roster was constructed to have experience, leaders and cohesion. Several players have won championships at lower levels, many as teammates, such as the University of New Brunswick alums Boudens, Randy Gazzola, Matt Murphy and Marcus McIvor. Szydlowski and Hawkins were friends from the Detroit area. Siebenaler and Jackson Leef have skated locally for years. The bonds throughout the roster are a good sign.

5. Raring to go. There is a lot of gratitude among the players they they're even getting to play, since they know 12 teams opted out of the season and Komets ownership could have easily followed suit. The players have talked about their particular anticipation, so that excitement should translate to the ice.

For the pessimists ...

1. Coach unproven. Ben Boudreau's first season was a mixed bag. The record was a decent 31-23-8, 11th among 26 teams, and the Komets were finding their groove when the pandemic halted play. But the defense was unreliable and mistakes too often repeated. The reality is, we still don't know if making the coaching change from Gary Graham in 2019 was for the better or worse.

2. Late start hurts. Try as the Komets do to say there are some positives to starting in February, the 13 other teams have had two months to build chemistry, master systems and make necessary changes. Fort Wayne isn't going to be in as good shape, will probably lack fluidity on special teams and won't have as much time to refit the roster if players don't pan out.

3. Goaltending dilemma. Having an established goalie has been a staple of the Komets forever. But they head into this season with two rookies, Stefanos Lekkas and Louis-Philip Guindon. Both are well regarded by scouts, though the Komets are still in search of an older goalie. Until that happens – if that happens – Lekkas and Guindon have to prove they can handle the pressure of being goalies in a town that reveres its netminders.

4. Unselfishness needed. For all the established scorers the Komets have, they're players accustomed to being on the top line and racking up stats. Some players are going to have to accept less ice time and fewer shots. That's easier said than done, and team history is littered with big talents who couldn't fit the team dynamic.

5. No affiliation help. Despite renewing an affiliation with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, the Komets are expecting no players contracted to NHL or AHL teams to skate for Fort Wayne, a stark contrast to the rest of the league. The upside is that the Komets control their own roster. The downside is they'll miss out on big talents, who come at a pittance against the salary cap.

More to consider ...

1. Szydlowski seems sharp. People around the Komets are raving about the conditioning and focus of the team's longest-tenured player. That could be scary, if the 2018 scoring champion/MVP nears his old form.

2. It'll be quieter. This isn't a knock on the fans, it's a reality: the Coliseum will not be as raucous. Only 25% capacity is allowed – 2,619 – after the Komets led the league with 8,909 per game last season. Even a fired-up crowd this season will be unusually quiet in the cavernous building, so the players will have to rely more on themselves to get amped up.

3. Indy/Wheeling must be beaten. The Komets will play Indy 20 times and Wheeling 19 times, leaving only 11 games against other opponents. The need to beat the Fuel and Nailers, the closest geographical rivals this season, should be obvious. The Fuel is off to an impressive start at 14-3-1 and the Nailers are a paltry 3-8-4, and they've played each other eight times so far. Fort Wayne has historically dominated both teams – winning 33 of the last 48 against Indy, 19 of the last 28 against Wheeling, and going 12-2-2 against both last season – so the Komets need that success to continue to make the postseason.

4. Unusual playoffs. The Komets are in the Western Conference, but they don't face a conference opponent in the first 41 games and total only three games apiece with Utah and Wichita. If the Komets reach the postseason, they may face totally unfamiliar opponents throughout.

5. COVID-19 caution. The Komets must do all they can to protect themselves during the pandemic, to limit players having to quarantine or games being postponed. Travel will be rigorous with so few teams nearby and the Komets trying to avoid hotel stays. There's just no way to predict how the pandemic will affect the season.

jcohn@jg.net