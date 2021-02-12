Veteran group ready to play

Justin Vaive called it “like jumping on board a moving train.”

Thirteen ECHL teams have been playing since mid-December and the Komets will join them 7:10 p.m. today at Wheeling, West Virginia.

“We have worked on just getting into a groove and jelling as quickly as possible,” Vaive said. “This will definitely be a little bit of a challenge, but I think at the same time, from what I've seen and the guys we have in here, we definitely have the team to be able to do it. So, I'm looking forward to it.”

The Komets will play a 50-game regular season, whereas the other competing teams are skating 72-game slates. Twelve teams, including geographic rivals Toledo, Kalamazoo and Cincinnati, opted out of the season and Fort Wayne is the only one yet to start.

So far, the best teams in terms of winning percentages are Indy (14-3-1) and Wichita (11-4-1).

“I refused to pay any attention to (the ECHL season) until I knew that we were playing, just for my own mental sanity,” said forward A.J. Jenks, who didn't know until Jan. 5 the Komets would skate. “Since then, I've been picking up the standings here and there, checking out the box scores, watching some highlights here and there. Other than that, I haven't paid that close attention to anybody since I've wanted to be more concerned with what we have going on in our own dressing room.”

Of the Komets' 50 games, 20 are against Indy and 19 against Wheeling. Only six games, three apiece vs. Wichita and Utah, are against fellow teams from the Western Conference, which also features Allen, Tulsa, Kansas City and Rapid City.

The top four teams from each conference, based on winning percentage, will qualify for the playoffs.

The Komets have a bevy of players established at this level, including newcomers Brandon Hawkins, Travis Howe, Mathieu Brodeur and Nolan LaPorte. And they have well-regarded rookies such as Stefanos Lekkas, Matt Murphy and Stephen Harper.

But they won't have much time to jell before the home opener, 8 p.m. Feb. 19 against Wheeling.

“We're definitely going to have to kick the rust off a little bit, while other teams have been going for a couple months,” Jenks said. “I think they'll have an early, maybe slight, advantage that way. But at the same time, when it comes down to it with the nitty-gritty at the end of the year, we're going to have fresher legs and be in a better place at that point.”

The need to be ready physically and mentally is something the Komets have been talking about and working on for a while, so they hope they're prepared as can be.

“It's just a little bit of a hurdle we have to overcome,” general manager David Franke said.

The Allen County Department of Health has approved the Komets for 2,619 fans per game, only 25% of their normal capacity, and they will have to sit in pods throughout the building with members of the same household. Fans coming into the building must follow safety protocols, including wearing masks except while eating, and abide by a clear-bag policy so staff can monitor contents without having to touch personal belongings.

The Komets want to be diligent in protecting themselves from COVID-19, to avoid any quarantines or canceled games, and they hope fans will assist in that by following suit if they'll be at the Coliseum.

“This is an extremely mature team, and our rookies are mature,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “I'm relying on them to make smart decisions.”

