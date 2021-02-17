Komets pleased with early results

The Komets came out of their opening weekend with two points, going 0-0-2 at Wheeling, West Virginia, where the Nailers won 3-2 in a shootout and 4-3 in overtime. This was not cause for concern for the Komets, considering the Nailers had already played 15 games and the Komets were competing for the first time since March 11.

“As far as expectations go, if you would have asked me if I would have been a satisfied getting two out of the four (possible points), after not playing in a game in 11 months, absolutely we would have taken it,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “As far as expectations go, it was exactly what we thought would happen.”

Even though the Nailers (5-9-4) have the second-worst winning percentage among the 14 ECHL teams competing, they'd had two months to get into game shape and develop chemistry, whereas the Komets had only been on the ice for 11 days of training camp with no preseason games.

Boudreau said the Komets were “scrambly,” and battled mental and physical fatigue, but there was a saving grace: the defensemen, who gave up only five goals on 54 shots in regulation time.

“I thought our strength was our defensive corps, which is exactly what we set out to do in the summer: build an extremely solid, veteran-type defensive corps,” Boudreau said. “We were going to make mistakes all over the ice in the opening weekend of the season and if it wasn't for the six guys out there, really defending in front of our net, I thought it could have been a lot worse for us. They found a way to make sure we stayed in the game and kept it tight.”

Things are about to get more difficult for the Komets – 7:05 p.m. today they face the league-leading Indy Fuel (15-3-1) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis – but so far defensemen Olivier Galipeau, Randy Gazzola, Matt Murphy, Nick Boka, Mathieu Brodeur and Blake Siebenaler have looked sound. (Defensemen Curtis Leonard and Marcus McIvor have been in reserve.)

“We are a really tight group and we're big guys, too, so we can play physical,” Galipeau said. “And we trust our goalies, too, and know they can make the first save. We've just got to be there for rebounds and clear-outs in the front of the net. Especially in the (early) games, we've got to keep it simple on our (offensive) breakouts and just limit the time in our own zone.”

Last season, Fort Wayne ranked 20th defensively out of 26 teams, allowing 3.55 goals per game, and that detracted from its seventh-ranked offense.

But the Komets restructured the blue line. Only Galipeau was brought back and the defensemen are hulking – six are 6-foot-2 or taller, headed by the 6-6 Brodeur – with physicality to clear the sight lines of rookie netminders Stefanos Lekkas and Louis-Philip Guindon.

“Of course, we hadn't played in a long time, everybody here,” Galipeau said. “I think we showed some character bringing it to overtime both games, working till the end, even though we weren't 100% in our systems or our execution. I thought we showed a lot of character.”

Offensively, the Komets have been led by Brandon Hawkins' two goals and Anthony Petruzzelli's three assists, and they now face four games in five nights. The Komets play host to the Nailers at Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“There's no doubt, the guys who are supposed to produce offense found a way (last weekend) to get on the scoresheet,” Boudreau said.

jcohn@jg.net