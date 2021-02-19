Hawkins' offense on display early

The Komets' first three games of the season have taught us this much: Brandon Hawkins can shoot.

In the opener, he skated into the right circle and flicked a shot under a diving Wheeling Nailers defenseman and into the top of the net. In the second game, he took a pass from Anthony Petruzzelli and snapped a high wrist shot from the circle that found the net.

On neither goal did the Nailers' netminder, François Brassard, even budge.

“For a guy like Brandon, one of the things that separates him is his release on the shot. It's definitely his strength,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “When he can find a way to use it in open space, he's always going to be a lethal threat. If you go back and look at both goals, it doesn't take much time or space for the guy to get it off and he's got a knack for scoring goals. That's exactly why we brought him in here, to produce some offense for us.”

On Wednesday, Hawkins had two shots as the Komets outshot the league-leading Indy Fuel 36-20, though Indy won 4-1. Hawkins has eight shots this season, third most on the roster behind Olivier Galipeau and Matt Murphy, who have nine apiece.

Hawkins, 26, skated 47 games last season for Wheeling, totaling 16 goals and 33 points in 47 games. That included successful execution of the so-called Michigan move, a lacrosse-style shot from behind the net that goes underneath the crossbar, and he also played six games in the higher-level American Hockey League.

On a Fort Wayne roster filled with new offensive-minded players, such as Justin Vaive and Zach Pochiro, Hawkins will be particularly watched by the fans in Fort Wayne's home opener at 8 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum against the Nailers. A crowd of only 2,919 will be allowed in – 27.9% normal capacity – because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

“I'm excited to not being on the visiting bench after coming in here last year. It's not a fun atmosphere to play in when you're on the visiting team,” Hawkins said. “The fans bring in an awesome experience for the home team and it was definitely home-field advantage when we played here. I'm looking forward to (tonight). I know it's going to be loud; just excited to play in Fort Wayne on the good side this time.”

Hawkins should benefit greatly from having so many playmakers around him – he's played mostly on lines with A.J. Jenks, Matthew Boudens and Jackson Leef – and will be particularly relied upon on the power play. If players like Vaive and Morgan Adams-Moisan hunker down in the front of the net and screen opposing netminders, Hawkins' shots will be especially dangerous.

“For us, it's just working on being simple instead of making the hard play. It's got to be the play you can make eight out of 10 times,” Hawkins said.

“For our team going forward, we're a very large team and we've got to use that to our advantage, and I think we're very fast, too. Going into every game, we have an advantage just because of our size and strength, and if we use that, we're just going to take over games.”

Notes: The Brampton Beast, which had opted out of this season, has now withdrawn from the ECHL altogether. ... The ECHL announced that players on NHL or American Hockey League contracts must play in five ECHL games this season to be eligible for the playoffs. ... Any player who had signed with an ECHL team that opted out of this season, then caught on with another team, will have his rights revert to the prior team before next season. The Komets have a handful of such players, such as Hawkins and Randy Gazzola, whose rights will revert to Toledo. ... Next season is slated to start Oct. 22 and the regular season will end April 17, 2022.

