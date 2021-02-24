Pochiro's offensive outburst earns pick as player of the week

Zach Pochiro's first two goals with the Komets were, if we call a spade a spade, fairly easy.

“They might have been the easiest goals of my career, because of some great passing,” said Pochiro, who capitalized on a no-look Marco Roy feed Feb. 13 at the end of an odd-man rush and scored Friday following a Matt Murphy setup from behind the net.

“It was just good to get those first two out of the way,” Pochiro said.

At some point, though, it became clear Pochiro's ability to put the puck in the net is less about luck than skill and the savvy to be in the right place at the right time.

He scored Saturday by camping out in front of the net and poking in a rebound as he was cross-checked to the ice. On Sunday, in a 6-2 victory over the Wheeling Nailers that extended the Fort Wayne (3-1-2) winning streak to three games, Pochiro had a hat trick – redirecting a Shawn Szydlowski shot and netting two rebounds.

Pochiro, 26, who has scored in four straight games, has six goals and no assists this season, and was Tuesday selected the ECHL's Player of the Week.

He's definitely got the chops to score highlight-reel goals – he pulled off the so-called Michigan move, a lacrosse-style shot from behind the net in which the puck is slipped underneath the crossbar, during a recent scrimmage – and totaled 34 goals and 58 points in just 63 games for Allen in 2018-19.

He's the first to admit that, so far, he's been the beneficiary of his new teammates' actions

“It's nice, of course, but a lot of the credit goes to my teammates,” Pochiro said. “A lot of my goals, I'm standing in front of the net and the puck is just getting to the net and coming to me. That tip-in goal I had (Sunday), Szyd just saw my stick and trusted enough to shoot it and for me to do my job. It's just little stuff like that. It's really nice for the puck to be going in, especially early after having 11 months off.”

The Komets brought in several new playmakers this season and so far they're racking up statistics: Brandon Hawkins has three goals and five points; Spencer Smallman has two goals and three points in just three games; and Justin Vaive has two goals.

“A lot of players, not just Zach, have come in as advertised. He was brought here to score goals and he's done that,” said Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau, who was an assistant in Norfolk when Pochiro played there in 2016-17.

“From my time with him in Norfolk, I've watched him blossom as a player. ... The guy knows how to play. We're putting him in position to have success and he's delivering for the Komets.”

Pochiro's trust in Boudreau was a major reason he signed with the Komets after spending last season in Denmark.

“It's nice to come here,” said Pochiro, a fourth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2013. “I've known Benny; I've played in Norfolk for him. He said it best, that he wanted to give these guys confidence. He's definitely given me confidence, he's got faith in me, and that goes a long way.”

The Komets have faced league-worst Wheeling (5-12-4) in all but one of their games. They lost to league-best Indy (18-4-1), 4-1 on Feb. 17, and the Komets face the Fuel in Indianapolis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The series will be a litmus test for the Komets, who started their season two months after the other 13 ECHL teams that opted in.

“It's tough, these (other teams) had 20 or 15 games on us and they're in great shape, they're flying and they know their systems and whatnot. We're just trying to get used to each other.” Pochiro said.

“It was nice to come home in front of our crowd – and you know we wish we could have a full barn (instead of a the restriction to 2,943 fans) – but as far as what we've got, you know it's amazing to do it in front of our crowd and show them that, 'Hey, we're for real, this team's for real and we've got good players.'”

