Komets give up lead, lose in OT

Matt Marcinew's breakaway goal propelled the Indy Fuel to 3-2 overtime victory, but the Komets continued to show they could be a factor in their abbreviated ECHL season.

Fort Wayne (3-1-3) has gotten points in the standings in four straight games and, even though it squandered a two-goal lead Friday in Indianapolis, has dominated large stretches of its two games with the league-leading Fuel (20-4-1).

“I think there is a little bit of a sour taste, just with the way we lost tonight, but again when you look at the picture as a whole, I think we're doing things extremely well as a team,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “We've got another 43 games left in the season here, and if we give an effort like that, I think we'll be successful on most nights rather than not.”

Stefanos Lekkas stopped 23 shots for the Komets, who escaped a late short-handed situation when Brandon Hawkins got a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding Nic Pierog 13:02 into the third period. Pierog, who had tied it at 2 at 10:22, with his league-leading 15th goal, missed about four minutes after the Hawkins hit and then returned.

Billy Christopoulos also turned aside 23 shots for Indy, which plays host to the Komets on tonight and Sunday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

“I think we played a really good game,” Boudreau said. “We got great contributions on the special teams, we won that battle. I thought we got some great saves from our goalie and, you know, I thought our team overall played well. When you're going against the No. 1 team in the league, if you give them one opportunity, they're going to find a way to score on it.”

Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 4 power plays. Indy was 0 for 3.

Matthew Boudens opened the scoring for the Komets with a shot from the right circle at 9:32, thanks to a setup pass from Mathieu Brodeur, who skated in from the offensive blue line and eluded three defenders before dishing the puck. The play began with Fort Wayne's Zach Pochiro outracing Indy's Anthony Wyse to negate a potential icing violation.

Pochiro's four-game goal-scoring streak came to an end, though he has points in five in a row.

The Komets went into the second intermission with a 2-0 lead, thanks to a Stephen Harper pass through the defense that set Anthony Petruzzelli for a breakaway goal on the power play at 19:58. Petruzzelli is on a four-game goal-scoring streak and has at least one point in 6 of 7 games this season.

Indy's Chris Martenet ended Lekkas' shutout by firing a rebound into the lower-right corner 1:22 into the third period.

