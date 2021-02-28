Komets' offense catches fire in win

Spencer Smallman pulled off one of the more brilliant goals in Komets history, skating in alone on a breakaway, letting the puck and his stick slide through his legs, and snapping a shot from behind his body to the top of the net Saturday.

“The puck was kind of rolling on me, so I had to take a second to slow it down,” Smallman said. “I'm just trying to play a little more loose and try something fun. I'm glad it worked out.”

It was redemptive – Smallman had been all alone in front of Indy Fuel goaltender Dan Bakala minutes beforehand and missed the net – and it was the first of two breakaway goals he'd score for Fort Wayne on the penalty kill in an 8-1 victory at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

“It's one of my go-to moves in practice, I'd just never had the confidence to try it in a game,” Smallman said. “I'd had a really good chance earlier and thought I just needed to loosen up a little bit and try something fun.”

The Komets (4-1-3), who fell 3-2 in overtime Friday at Indianapolis, are 1-1-1 against the league-leading Fuel (20-5-1).

Smallman's buzzworthy goal came with the Komets short-handed 17:07 into the first period because Anthony Nellis was serving a hooking penalty. Just 37 seconds after he scored, during the same Fuel power play, Jason Cotton netted his first professional goal on a breakaway for a 3-0 Fort Wayne lead.

The Komets' killed off all five power plays they faced and scored three short-handed goals.

Bakala (11-1-1) allowed seven goals on the first 18 shots he faced and totaled 14 saves. Billy Christopoulos replaced him for the third period.

“You know, if I could carry a seven-goal lead into the third period of every game, there'd be a lot less stress in my life,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “But it was fun tonight. It's fun when things are going the right way. But even more so, it's fun when you're getting rewarded by playing the right way. We weren't cheating for offense; we played defense first and a lot of our defense turned into offense. It was fun to see the guys rewarded for playing the right way.”

Fort Wayne's Stefanos Lekkas stopped 19 of 20 shots to improve to 3-1-2.

Zach Pochiro opened the scoring on the game's first shot from the right circle, and he's netted at least one goal in 5 of 7 games. He also made it 4-0, helping to cause a turnover in front of the Fuel net and scoring from 10 feet out 8:42 into the second period. Pochiro has totaled eight goals and nine points this season.

Stephen Harper got to his own rebound and scored for a 5-0 lead at 11:10 on a power play. Blake Siebenaler scored with a 50-footer for a 6-0 lead on his 25th birthday.

Fort Wayne was 2 of 4 on power plays, including a Nellis third-period goal, though it was without Brandon Hawkins, suspended one game for a boarding Friday.

