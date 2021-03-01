Komets' goalie earns 1st shutout

Louis-Philip Guindon enjoyed the first shutout of his professional career Sunday. But he was the first to admit, the Komets' stifling defense did most of the heavy lifting at Indianapolis and proved it may be just as good as the Fort Wayne offense.

“It's good,” Guindon said of stopping 19 shots in a 3-0 victory that pushed the Fuel out of first place in the league. “Indy put a lot of screens on us, and they're wanting people there to take the second shot, so if I can make the first save then hopefully we can get it to the corner and our defense can take care of it. Also, guys were blocking shots all game, and it just becomes easy after that to play the game.”

Fort Wayne got goals from Anthony Nellis, Justin Vaive and Jackson Leef, in front of 1,478 fans at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where the Komets walloped the Fuel 8-1 on Saturday.

“We're a really good team in every position,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “We had some healthy bodies out tonight, just to make sure we're all sharing a piece of the pie. No matter who's in or out, they can all get the job done. Look at some of the guys who didn't play – Mathieu Brodeur and Nick Boka have been our best defensive pairing to start the season – and guys like Curtis Leonard and Marcus McIvor come in and do just as good a job.

“When you've got the goalies playing the way that they are, and you've got the defense all buying into the systems, and the forwards are finding ways to produce, that's a really good recipe for success.”

The Komets (5-1-3) are 2-1-1 against the Fuel (21-6-1). They meet 16 more times amid Fort Wayne's 41 remaining games.

A Randy Gazzola pass that eluded three defenders set up Nellis for a goal 2:31 into the first period, and the Komets tallied 17 of the first 24 shots.

There was a brief fight late in the first period, between Fort Wayne's Matthew Boudens and Indy's Cedric Lacroix.

Vaive made it 2-0 by shooting from the right circle 3:55 into the second period.

A day after Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler scored his first goal with the Komets, fellow hometown player Leef did the same. He snapped the puck in from the right circle, 17:38 into the second period, at the end of a 3-on-2 rush.

Indy's Billy Christopoulos, who was in net for the Fuel's 3-2 overtime victory Friday and played in the third period Saturday, totaled 23 saves Sunday.

“I'm extremely happy. I mean, there's really no areas right now that you're not happy with, maybe except that I thought we should have had all six points (for the standings) this weekend and not just five,” Boudreau said.

Guindon is 2-0-1 with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Fellow rookie goalie Stefanos Lekkas is 3-1-2 with a 2.11 GAA and a .916 SP.

“This (shutout) feels good,” Guindon said. “I would say that the team is playing great right now in front of us. Even (Saturday) with the game Stef played, he played so well. We've just got to be in our end and make the saves and play our games.”

