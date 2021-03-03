Goalie Lekkas showing off versatility

Komets netminder Stefanos Lekkas has wowed already with acrobatics in the goal mouth and aggressive moves that take him farther away from the crease. Other times, he's looked more like a prototypical, modern goaltender, making sure he's just in sound, conservative position to let the puck hit him.

Lekkas, who has been a pivotal part of the Komets' 5-1-3 start, admitted there's a balancing act to how he plays the game. He's got the agility and reflexes to do a reasonable Dominik Hašek impression, it's just a matter of knowing when to pull out all the stops.

“If there's a lateral play or something like that, and I see time where the play allows me to grab ice and I can read that a guy is looking for a shot, I try to take the available ice,” Lekkas said Tuesday. “With that being said, over the years I've tried to play within the posts a little bit more. I think throughout juniors, it kind of hurt me a bit being a little too aggressive.

“So, I think there's a time and a place for that and, as I've gotten older, it's more about having that tool of speed and skating ability to use when called upon, and not get burned by it.”

Lekkas, 25, is 3-1-2 with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Fort Wayne's Louis-Philip Guindon, also a rookie, has played three fewer games but is 2-0-1 with a 1.94 GAA, a .902 SP and 19 saves in Sunday's 3-0 road shutout of the Indy Fuel.

Noting that the other 13 ECHL teams have played from 14 to 21 more games than Fort Wayne, the Komets lead the Western Conference with a .722 winning percentage and have the top-ranked defense, giving up 2.22 goals per game.

Lekkas and Guindon each credited their teammates for making sure most shots have come from the outside and scoring opportunities off rebounds have been limited.

Fort Wayne spent most of the offseason thinking it would bring in a third, more experienced, goalie – and that could still happen. But the pandemic made finding the right guy difficult because many were on NHL taxi squads, in the higher-level American Hockey League or just weren't looking for work by the time the Komets began their season in February.

The play of Lekkas and Guindon, and the performances of the Fort Wayne defense, which is giving up a league-low 24 shots per game, has made finding another netminder less pressing a matter.

The Komets had confidence throughout the offseason in Lekkas, who stopped 32 of 34 shots in his professional debut, a 7-2 victory over Wichita on March 11, 2020, the final game before the pandemic halted play. Even then, one could see that Lekkas, who isn't exactly intimidating in stature at 6 feet, 185 pounds, likes to be more aggressive than most.

It's not surprising, given his skills, that Lekkas emulated Jonathan Quick, whose acrobatics led the Los Angeles Kings to Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014. These days, Lekkas, who is from Elburn, Illinois, enjoys watching the Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros.

Lekkas knew he'd come into this season as the Komets' likely No. 1 goalie. So far, he's delivered.

“Just leading up to the season, I really focused on just being prepared for my first full pro season and I knew that, with everything that's going on this year, that it wouldn't be like a normal year,” said Lekkas, who played for the University of Vermont from 2016 to 2020. “I just wanted to really be focused on being ready for when my name was called. I have a job to do and that's just stopping the puck and trying to give our team a chance to win games. So far, myself and L.P. have done a good job of that.”

The Komets face league-worst Wheeling (7-14-4) on Friday and Saturday at Memorial Coliseum. Even though Lekkas has played the bulk of the games, he knows Guindon (6-1, 181 pounds) will get plenty of opportunities, too.

“This is a long season with a lot of back-to-back games and you do need both goalies to go,” Lekkas said. “So it's been huge to get contributions from both goalies. If we have both guys making saves and winning games, that'll be huge for us to continue down the stretch.”

jcohn@jg.net