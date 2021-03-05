Defense lifts K's to success

The Komets have had impressive offensive displays this season, most notably the 8-1 victory Saturday over the Indy Fuel that included a dazzling Spencer Smallman breakaway goal which made ESPN's “SportsCenter.” There was also a Zach Pochiro hat trick that highlighted a 6-2 victory over Wheeling on Feb. 21, one night after Anthony Petruzzelli had a picturesque goal in which he swerved back and forth to unbuckle the Nailers' defense.

And the list goes on.

But the true star of the Komets' 5-1-3 start has been their defense, which ranks first among the 14 ECHL teams with 2.22 goals against per game. It already seems improved over last season when Fort Wayne's ranked 20th among 26 teams with 3.55 goals against per game.

“The sky's the limit for this group,” goaltender Stefanos Lekkas said.

Lekkas is 3-1-2 with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Fellow rookie netminder Louis-Philip Guindon is 2-0-1 with a 1.95 GAA, a .902 SP and a shutout.

Fort Wayne ranks first in shots against (24 per game), taking the pressure off the second-ranked offense (3.67 goals per game).

“We've been doing a really good job of controlling the middle of the ice, especially as teams get into our zone, and (against) finishing the rush,” Lekkas said. “A lot of the chances, we're limiting them to either just one shot or a controlled play from the outside. In-zone hockey happens and then I have a job to do from there with finding pucks through traffic and controlling plays. But I think the D corps, we're growing a lot as far as breaking pucks out of our zone and just kind of communicating, as well as picking up loose guys.”

The Komets, who are on a 5-0-1 run, face the league-worst Wheeling Nailers (7-15-4) at Memorial Coliseum 8 p.m. today and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Only one Komets defenseman is back from last season – Olivier Galipeau has seven assists and a plus-4 rating – and blue-liners Mathieu Brodeur, Matt Murphy, Nick Boka, Randy Gazzola, Blake Siebenaler, Curtis Leonard and Marcus McIvor are giving the team confidence.

It's worth noting that some of the Komets' biggest names on offense haven't yet broken out – Shawn Szydlowski has one goal and seven points, Brandon Hawkins has three goals and five points, Justin Vaive has three goals and four points – and Marco Roy has missed the last six games with a concussion.

But a key to the Komets' early success, coach Ben Boudreau said, is that they've been worrying about what they do and not so much what opponents do.

“We just talk about the details that make us successful,” Boudreau said. “We don't focus on what they're doing. When we play our game, we make them adjust and you could see that Indy really didn't have an answer over three games (last weekend). They were trying anything and everything and we just kept doing what made us successful, so for us it's buying into the systems. Everybody's completely bought in and that's fun to watch.”

