Komets' special teams stay hot

Spencer Smallman had one goal and two assists for the Komets, who continued their impressive start to the season by defeating the Wheeling Nailers 4-2 Friday at Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne (6-1-3) is on a 6-0-1 run. It is 4-0-2 against the league-worst Nailers (7-16-4), who have lost eight of 10 games.

Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 5 power plays and had another goal that came just as a man-advantage expired. Wheeling was 0 for 5.

“We're taking a lot of pride in (special teams),” said captain A.J. Jenks, who scored a power-play goal. “We have an older, veteran team this year, and guys understand the importance of winning those special-teams battles. It can win or lose games for you. We started (the season a little late) and getting those wins, and that winning percentage up, is huge. Special teams is a big part of that.”

Wheeling's Nick Rivera opened the scoring on his team's first shot, 55 seconds into the first period, after teammate Brady Tomlak got the puck at his own blue line, chipped it off the boards and raced around Fort Wayne's Olivier Galipeau, then regained control to set up Rivera as he fell to the ice in the slot.

Fort Wayne solved goaltender Alex D'Orio on its 10th shot, during a power play at 14:19, when Smallman netted a slap shot from the top of the left circle to capitalize on Shawn Szydlowski's no-look pass through a crowd.

Smallman has five goals and eight points in seven games since arriving from Chicago of the higher-level American Hockey League.

“He was aggressive tonight. I think he recognized the temperature level of the game and he raised his physical game,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “He scored on the power play, he killed in excellent positions, he was winning faceoffs. The guy needs an oxygen tank on the bench right now because we're playing him a ton right now. But he's deserving of all the ice time he's getting.”

A thunderous hit by Wheeling's Hayden Hodgson on Fort Wayne's Matt Murphy 1:04 into the second period resulted in no charging penalty for Hodgson; Murphy being shaken on the ice for a bit before leaving the game for good; and a melee that resulted in discipline only for Fort Wayne's Zach Pochiro, who got a minor and a 10-minute misconduct for unleashing a bunch of retaliatory punches on Hodgson.

Szydlowski and Hodgson squared off for a full-fledged fight at 6:15, and Hodgson got an extra penalty for throwing off his elbow pad, setting up a Jenks power-play goal when he redirected a Randy Gazzola blue-line shot for a 2-1 lead.

The Nailers' Tomlak tied it by camping in front of the right post and flicking a rebound over goaltender Stefanos Lekkas at 12:29. But it took the Komets only 22 seconds to regain the lead; Petruzzelli attacked the net and snapped in the rebound of a Smallman shot to make it 3-2.

The Komets took a 4-2 lead at 19:28, a split second after another Fort Wayne power play expired, with Galipeau netting a shot from the blue line.

Lekkas finished with 19 saves. D'Orio had 29.

