Komets win wild game against Nailers

The night began outrageously, with Komets tough guy Travis Howe having words with Tyler Drevitch at the end of warmups and following him into the Wheeling locker room, an action that's surely going to get a response from the ECHL office.

And the night ended wildly, too, with a 10-player scrum that featured a fight between Fort Wayne's Morgan Adams-Moisan and Wheeling's Matt Alfaro.

In between, the Komets showed their resiliency, won 5-3 and improved their record to 7-1-3, including their current 7-0-1 run that put them atop the league with a .773 winning percentage in a season when that determines the standings instead of points. Wheeling fell to 7-17-4.

“This team's going to find a way to win and that's it. I think you can see the compete in guys,” said Shawn Szydlowski, whose team had squandered a two-goal lead before scoring three in a row for a 5-2 advantage.

“It's just a will to want to win. Maybe one guy makes a play or there's a lot of blocked shots – I haven't seen a team block shots like this since I've been here – and we're just sticking up for each other and doing everything. It's just fighting for each other and it's fun right now.”

Spencer Smallman had one goal and two assists – the same statistical line he had Friday – and that's given him six goals and 12 points in eight games. Jason Cotton also had a goal. Smallman and Cotton are property of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and arrived via the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves, who must be considering calling them back up.

“I'm going to turn my phone off for the next 48 hours,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau joked. “Listen, they've done such a great job here that it's only fitting to reward them so they can get some games in the American League. That's everybody's hope; when you come down to the (ECHL) on a contract and help a team win, you want to get back up there. They're both deserving. If they're going to be here any longer, I think it's great, but at the same time you want to see these guys rewarded for their efforts down here.”

Szydlowski had a goal and an assist. Brandon Hawkins and Adams-Moisan also scored for Fort Wayne, which got 19 saves from Louis-Philip Guindon.

