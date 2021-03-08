K's ad part of procedure to get coach green card

No, Ben Boudreau isn't suddenly jobless. After all, the Komets are off to a 7-1-3 start that has put them atop the ECHL with a .773 winning percentage. And no, it wasn't actually a joke by some disgruntled fan or even the Wheeling Nailers, who would seemingly love nothing more than to try and get in the Komets' heads.

The classified advertisement in Sunday's Journal Gazette was placed by the Komets as a procedural matter.

Boudreau is in the process of trying to obtain his green card, which would allow him to permanently live and work in the U.S. According to Komets president Michael Franke, for Boudreau's application to have him as head coach of the Komets, the team has to post the position in a local newspaper and a government website so that other interested parties can seek the position, too.

According to the advertisement, the position requires at least two years of ice hockey experience at the professional level and two years of head-coaching experience at the professional level.

Meanwhile, Boudreau will likely soon get a call from the ECHL regarding a suspension for forward Travis Howe. The league announced Sunday it was reviewing incidents from before and late in the Komets' 5-3 victory over Wheeling on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum, an indication he'll be disciplined.

Howe followed Wheeling's Tyler Drevitch into the locker room, after they'd had words at the end of warm-ups, and had to be retrieved by a teammate. After a late-game melee, Howe received 22 minutes in penalties for abuse of officials and making an inappropriate gesture toward the Nailers' bench.

jcohn@jg.net