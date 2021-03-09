K's great McDougall found safe: Family

Famed former Komets player Terry McDougall, who had been missing since Friday night, was found Monday.

“He has been found. He is safe,” his daughter-in-law, Amber Moss, posted on social media. “Thank you all so much for sharing and keeping my mom and Terry in your thoughts.”

Members of the family didn't respond to requests for comment on McDougall, whose No. 19 was retired by the Komets in 2017.

Details on what happened are scant. McDougall went missing in the Flint, Michigan, area after an automobile crash, according to a social media post by Moss, and he hadn't been seen since arranging to have his car towed. McDougall's daughter, Melissa, verified that.

McDougall, 67, played for the Komets from 1975 to 1982, then finished his career with the Flint Generals in 1984.

In 507 regular-season games with Fort Wayne, McDougall totaled 249 goals and 644 points. He added 29 goals and 95 points in 69 playoff games.

In his remarkable 1978-79 season, he accrued 57 goals and 139 points, tying Len Thornson's single-season franchise record, and he was selected IHL MVP. A 5-foot-8 native of Trail, British Columbia, McDougall was part of the Komets' famed “Western Union Line,” along with Robbie Laird and Al Dumba, that combined for 148 goals and 357 points that season.

The Komets didn't have any details to share about McDougall's disappearance.

Meanwhile, the Komets lost Spencer Smallman, who was called back to Chicago of the American Hockey League after he had six goals and 12 points in eight games.

Also, the Komets are still waiting to learn the fate of forward Travis Howe. The ECHL's senior vice president of hockey operations, Joe Ernst, said a hearing is scheduled for today regarding Howe's actions in Saturday's 5-3 victory over Wheeling.

Howe went into the Nailers' locker room after having words with Tyler Drevitch during warm-ups. And during a late-game melee, Howe got 22 minutes in penalties, including two misconducts.

On Monday, the Komets also announced that their home opener next season will be Oct. 23 against Wheeling.

“It is great to start thinking about next season, the 70th anniversary of Komet Hockey, and now knowing when we will come together, it will be for a more traditional opening night. We are all hopeful that things will be back to a more normal, and at full capacity,” Komets president Michael Franke wrote in a news release.

