K's Howe suspended for 9 games

The Komets will be without forward Travis Howe for nine games – the ECHL suspended him for his antics before and during the 5-3 victory Saturday over the Wheeling Nailers at Memorial Coliseum – but Fort Wayne got a boost to its lineup Tuesday with the addition of right wing Stelio Mattheos.

Howe, who has played only two games with the Komets, was scrutinized by the ECHL for going into the Wheeling locker room after having words with Tyler Drevitch at the end of warmups. And during a late-game 10-player melee, Howe made physical contact with an official and made inappropriate gestures toward the Wheeling bench, drawing two misconducts.

He's the third player suspended by the league in Fort Wayne's first 11 games: Stephen Harper was suspended two games for kneeing Wheeling's Joshua Winquist, and Brandon Hawkins sat one game for boarding Indy's Nic Pierog.

The Komets (7-1-3), who lead the ECHL with a .773 winning percentage, are on a 7-0-1 run heading into Thursday's road game against Eastern Conference-leading Indy (21-6-2).

Mattheos, 21, is the third player on an NHL contract with the Carolina Hurricanes to join the Komets this season, the others being Spencer Smallman and Jason Cotton.

Mattheos had spent his entire professional career – 47 games – in the American Hockey League after finishing his junior career with the Brandon Wheat Kings in 2019.

In the AHL, Mattheos has totaled eight goals and 15 points. This season, with the Chicago Wolves, Mattheos had two assists in six games. He was a third-round draft pick of the Hurricanes in 2017.

Smallman was called back to the Wolves on Monday, after he accrued six goals and 12 points in eight games with Fort Wayne.

He was selected the ECHL Player of the Week on Tuesday, after he'd had two goals and seven points in two victories over Wheeling.

Smallman was the second Fort Wayne player to receive the honor; Zach Pochiro won it on Feb. 23.

Cotton has two goals in eight games with the Komets.

Losing Howe creates an interesting subplot to the games Friday and Saturday at Wheeling, West Virginia, as the league-worst Nailers (7-17-4) added more toughness to their lineup by signing Garet Hunt on Monday. He's the league's all-time penalty minutes leader.

In his last ECHL stint, 2018-19, he had nine goals, 23 points and 268 penalty minutes in 69 games for Jacksonville, then played last season in the Kontinental Hockey League for China's Kunlan Red Star.

