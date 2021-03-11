Komets aim to keep composure

The Komets want to keep their composure and avoid complacency.

Both are equally important to maintaining their recent success – the team is on a 7-0-1 run – and are topics bandied about in the Memorial Coliseum locker room.

Things have already been heated between the Komets and their frequent opponents, the Wheeling Nailers and Indy Fuel, and it's likely to get even more so. The Komets have 39 games remaining in the regular season, including 16 against the Fuel and 12 against the Nailers.

“At the end of the day, we want to win a championship here,” Komets forward Shawn Szydlowski said. “We don't want to win a heavyweight belt. So that's what we're focused on, we're focused on a Kelly Cup.”

Hockey teams always express the need to keep their poise because getting sent to the penalty box is the surest way to derail a game, but things have been on the edge of out of control with the Nailers – as evidenced by the nine-game suspension Fort Wayne's Travis Howe received from the ECHL on Tuesday for heading into the Wheeling locker room Saturday, getting too physical with an official in a late-game melee, and making inappropriate gestures toward the visitors' bench.

Howe was released Wednesday by the Komets.

“No. 1, actions have consequences and we felt that Travis went too far and it wasn't a good thing for him or for the team, so we just decided to make the move,” general manager David Franke said. “And another reason for the move was he would have to remain on our active roster and count toward the salary cap. If we did that for the next three weeks or so, it would hamstring us as we tried to put a lineup together every night.”

Wheeling (a league-worst 8-17-4) has been beefing up its roster, including the addition of the ECHL's all-time penalty minutes leader, Garet Hunt, and Fort Wayne (7-1-3) is not expecting future games to get any less physical.

The Komets would just like to rely more on their top-ranked power play (24.5%) than their top-ranked penalty kill (91.7%).

“My first year in this league (with Bakersfield in 2014-15), we're in the Western Division and we played a full 72 games against six different teams,” said Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau, noting that Hunt was on division-rival Stockton. “By the end of it, every game was an absolute circus show. But I know we've got a really deep group here and they can bring a lot to the games. We're not looking for that (physical stuff), but we're definitely ready to battle if need be.”

It's worth noting that the Nailers defeated Indy 6-0 on Tuesday, though the Fuel (21-7-2) still leads the Eastern Conference heading into tonight's game at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with Western Conference-leading Fort Wayne (standings are determined by winning percentage this season).

Since losing 3-2 in overtime to Indy on Feb. 26, the Komets have gone 4-0-0 and outscored the opposition 20-6.

“I think the biggest thing for us is the fear of complacency,” Boudreau said. “The second that you stop doing those little things, you (lose). I think the biggest challenge here is to find a way to elevate your game every single night and not get complacent. No matter who's in or who's out of our lineup right now, they're all finding ways to impact the game.”

