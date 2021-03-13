K's score in OT to win 6th straight

The Komets' special teams delivered again.

Brandon Hawkins' blistering shot from the top of the left circle cemented a 3-2 overtime victory over the Wheeling Nailers on Friday in Wheeling, West Virginia.

“That's why we had him out there in overtime,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “It was a set play, a designed play, to get the puck to Hawkins. And when he got the opportunity, he didn't miss. That's why he's out there, to score big goals in big moments.”

The Komets' top-rated power play converted on 1 of 3 opportunities. Just as valuably, the Komets' top-ranked penalty killers didn't allow a goal in three Wheeling advantages, including one after Morgan Adams-Moisan was penalized for boarding with 1:26 remaining in regulation time.

The Komets allowed only one shot on the ensuing power play, and Adams-Moisan, just out of the penalty box, drew the decisive man-advantage when he was tripped by Michael Joly.

“I think we're just getting (there) first to the pucks and winning puck battles all over the sheet,” Hawkins said of the power-play unit, which has scored 25.5% of the time. “When you're doing that, the power play comes kind of easy. When you win that first puck battle and start moving around, then it's just second nature to have a good power play.”

The league-leading Komets (9-1-3) have won six in a row and are on a 9-0-1 run heading into today's game at Wheeling.

The Komets have killed 90.9% of opposing power plays.

“Our kill has been unbelievable so far,” Hawkins said. “We have great personnel for it, and the guys do a great job. And (assistant coach Olivier Legault) takes a lot of pride in us having a good PK and the guys take a lot of pride in it, too. It starts with puck pressure and knowing when to go and when not to. We take full advantage of that and do a really good job of it.”

The Komets, who got goals from Justin Vaive and Jason Cotton, squandered a two-goal, third-period lead before rallying to improve to 6-0-2 against league-worst Wheeling.

“I think our group is 100% understanding now that we have the ability to weather a storm,” Hawkins said. “If we stay the course and play the way we're supposed to, we will give ourselves a great chance to win.”

Fort Wayne's Stefanos Lekkas stopped 23 shots. Alex D'Orio stopped 25 for Wheeling (8-17-5).

“There's just a belief that we're going to win,” Boudreau said. “(Rookie) Marcus McIvor said (recently), 'Good teams find a way to win.' And that's what we did; we dug deep tonight. No matter what it was, we didn't go into a shell, we kept playing our game and we found a way to win.”

Cotton made it 2-0 at 3:01 of the third period by redirecting a shot from A.J. Jenks, who had stolen a clearing pass. Wheeling's Tyler Drevitch scored from the bottom of the right circle. And Cody Sylvester tied it at the end of a 2-on-1 rush.

