K's win to keep up hot start

Rookie forward Stephen Harper had a goal and an assist, including the winner Saturday, as the Komets continued their torrid start to the season with a 3-2 victory over the Wheeling Nailers at Wheeling, West Virginia.

“Anytime you're in a situation like this with (11) straight games with points, you're really happy with how the team is playing, especially this weekend with the travel,” said Harper, whose Komets won 2-1 at Indianapolis on Thursday and 3-2 in overtime at Wheeling on Friday. “I know the guys were a bit tired, but we find a way to win and we believe we're a great team.”

ECHL-leading Fort Wayne has won seven consecutive games and is on a 10-0-1 run.

“I'm just so impressed by this group for the way that they buy in every single game,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “It seems like it's not a single player, but it's by committee, and it's just impressive. I'm extremely proud to be behind the bench with these guys.”

Fort Wayne goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon stopped 19 of 21 shots, including a save on a Patrick Watling breakaway 14:00 into the third period to preserve the 3-2 lead. Wheeling's Shane Starrett stopped 45 of 48 shots.

“My hat's off to Shane, their goalie. I thought he was absolutely incredible tonight, because we kept coming and coming and coming. He found a way to give their team a chance to stay in it, which is really respectable,” said Boudreau, noting his Komets played with only five defensemen, one less than usual, and emphasized the importance of keeping the puck in the offensive zone.

“I want a full team of 100% guys, rather than some guys coming in at 80 or 90%, such as would have been the case with (Shawn Szydlowski) or (Randy) Gazzola in tonight,” Boudreau said.

Because the Komets started the season two months later than the other 13 teams, they've played 17 fewer games than the Nailers. But Fort Wayne now has more points (23) than Wheeling (21). The Komets (10-1-3) also have the league's best winning percentage (.885) and the Nailers (8-18-5) the worst (.339), not helped by its 2-6-1 record against Fort Wayne.

An announced crowd of 1,387 was on hand at WesBanco Arena.

It was tied at 2 late in the second period – thanks to goals from Fort Wayne's Justin Vaive and Jason Cotton, and Wheeling's Sean Josling and Jacob Pritchard – then Harper scored at the end of a 3-on-2 rush at 19:24.

Note: The Jacksonville IceMen signed forward Travis Howe, who was released Wednesday by the Komets and must serve a nine-game ECHL suspension.

jcohn@jg.net