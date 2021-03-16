Komets deal with goaltender shuffle

Rookie goaltender Stefanos Lekkas had been one of the most impressive parts of the Komets' impressive start to the season, but he was called up to Rochester of the American Hockey League on Monday.

The Komets weren't short a goalie long, though, as they received Carolina Hurricanes prospect Jeremy Helvig, who had been with the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

“We are fine with our goalies,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “We've got an unbelievable 6-foot-4 goalie (in Helvig) with a (.920) save percentage and a lot of experience, and we're confident in our group.”

Helvig, 23, a fifth-round draft pick of the Hurricanes in 2016, was 4-0-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average for the Wolves this season. He spent 30 games last season with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits – going 14-12-3 with a 3.60 GAA and .903 SP – and also played three games with Jacksonville.

With Fort Wayne, he joins rookie Louis-Philip Guindon, who has backstopped the Komets in 5 of 14 games and has a 4-0-1 record with a 2.16 GAA, a .894 SP and one shutout. He was in net for the most recent game, a 3-2 road victory Saturday over the Wheeling Nailers – Fort Wayne's seventh straight victory.

Fort Wayne (10-1-3), which has an ECHL-best winning percentage of .821, is on a 10-0-1 tear heading into games Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the South Carolina Stingrays (12-12-8) in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Lekkas was 6-1-2 with a 1.96 GAA and .920 SP for Fort Wayne.

The Komets lost another player to call-up: Forward Stelio Mattheos, who was scoreless in three games for Fort Wayne, returned to the Wolves. Mattheos, a third-round Hurricanes draft pick in 2017, had two assists in six games with the Wolves before coming to Fort Wayne.

Spencer Smallman, who he replaced with the Komets, had one assist through his first three AHL games with Chicago.

“I would probably expect everybody on our roster to be healthy by this weekend,” said Boudreau, who has been without Marco Roy for 11 games because of a concussion.

The Komets have also dealt with a thigh injury to Matt Murphy and undisclosed injuries to Shawn Szydlowski, Nolan LaPorte and Randy Gazzola in recent games.

