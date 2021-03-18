Ex-K's coach Graham leading Indy travel team

Former Komets coach Gary Graham has accepted a position as coach of a travel hockey team in Indianapolis – the Junior Fuel 18-and-under AAA team of the Indianapolis Youth Hockey Association.

The team competes in the North American Prospects Hockey League, which prepares players to compete at elite junior and college levels.

Another native of Fort Wayne, Brian Gratz, will coach the Junior Fuel's 16-and-under AAA team, according to the IYHA.

Graham coached the Komets from 2013 to 2019 and spent last season behind the bench for China's ORG Beijing of the VHL (Vysshaya Liga). He was set to return, helping to develop Chinese players for national team play, but ORG's season was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gratz, who played briefly for the Komets as a goaltender, was Graham's assistant coach.

Graham had coached the 18U AAA team in Indianapolis before, when he led the Junior Ice in 2008-09, and also was an assistant coach for the United States Hockey League's Indiana Ice.

Graham became an assistant coach with the Komets the following season and helped Al Sims coach the Komets to two championship.

Gratz coached against the Komets with the Dayton Gems, Bloomington Thunder and Greenville Swamp Rabbits, who let him go in 2018. He's had myriad jobs since, including time as head of athlete development at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse, and this season he'd been assisting the Trine hockey team in Angola.

WHAC Tournament at Icehouse this weekend

The Indiana Tech men's hockey team is playing host to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse from Friday to Sunday. The Warriors are the No. 1 seed, having won their first WHAC championship this season with an 8-2 conference record.

Since a full conference schedule wasn't played this season amid the pandemic, the WHAC champion was determined by points-per-game average and the Warriors were at 1.7. Aquinas (5-1) was second with 1.67 and Concordia (3-4) was third with .86.

The Warriors will play in the semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against either Cleary (1-7) or Rochester (2-6), who meet at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The other semifinal, 3:10 p.m. Saturday, will feature Aquinas and Concordia. (Lawrence Tech withdrew from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.)

The championship game will be 2 p.m. Sunday.

Indiana Tech (13-6-0 overall) is ranked seventh in the American Collegiate Hockey Association's Division I rankings. Lindenwood is No. 1. There will be 16 teams in the national tournament, including six at-large picks.

The games this weekend are not open to the public, though athletes and coaches are allowed two spectators per game.

