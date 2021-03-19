K's veterans help rookies adjust

The Komets started two months after the other 13 ECHL teams, so they didn't have much time to shake off the rust if they wanted to compete with franchises who were, literally, in midseason form.

It obviously hasn't been a problem. Since dropping the puck Feb. 12, the Komets are 10-1-3 and lead the league with a .821 winning percentage.

For the Komets' rookies, there was precious little time to adjust to the professional game, namely the speed of the skating, decisiveness of the playmaking, and the rigors of the travel. Their last outing, a 3-2 victory Saturday at Wheeling, West Virginia, was an emphatic statement that the Komets' rookies can deliver: forward Stephen Harper had the winning goal and an assist; forward Jason Cotton had a goal; and goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon stopped 19 of 21 shots.

“They've just given me the opportunity to play and kind of build my confidence,” Harper said. “It's obviously a new league for me, so there was a good adjustment period off the start, but I think I'm finding my stride, and I believe I can keep it going.”

The Komets have a lot of star power among their established players – Anthony Petruzzelli has five goals and a team-leading 15 points, and he's joined by Shawn Szydlowski, Brandon Hawkins, Justin Vaive, A.J. Jenks and Zach Pochiro – and they've been a guiding influence for the six rookies on the roster.

“We have a very veteran group in our locker room and they've done nothing but make our adjustment to pro hockey a lot easier, and they've been great to us,” said rookie defenseman Marcus McIvor, who is scoreless with a plus-4 rating in seven games. “It's just a matter of us gaining confidence each game we play and the more we play. A lot of guys are contributing up and down our lineup, and that's a credit to our depth.”

Harper has three goals and eight points in nine games. Defenseman Randy Gazzola, who qualifies as a rookie by ECHL rules despite skating some for Toledo in 2018-19 and spending last season in Italy, has eight assists in 12 Fort Wayne games. Cotton, who is contracted to the Carolina Hurricanes, has four goals in 11 games. Defenseman Matt Murphy has one goal and four points in nine games.

Perhaps the biggest rookie impact has come in net, where Guindon is 4-0-1 with a 2.16 goals-against average, a .894 save percentage and one shutout. Rookie Stefanos Lekkas was 6-1-2 with a 1.96 GAA and a .920 SP before he was called up to Rochester of the American Hockey League this week and replaced by Hurricanes prospect Jeremy Helvig, a third-year player.

The Komets had 11 months between the end of last season and beginning of this one, a lot of time for coach Ben Boudreau and general manager David Franke to make sure they found rookies who had won championships, were leaders and could fit the team dynamic.

Gazzola, Murphy, McIvor and Matthew Boudens had won championships together at the University of New Brunswick. Lekkas had played alongside Petruzzelli at the University of Vermont. And Gazzola had played with Jenks for Toledo.

Heading into games today, Saturday and Sunday against the South Carolina Stingrays at North Charleston, South Carolina, the Komets are focusing on avoiding complacency.

“We've done a lot of great things so far, but that means nothing. You've got to continue to work toward what hopefully our end goal here is – to win a championship,” McIvor said.

“That's what this team is working toward and the way to do that is to get better each day and accept each challenge with open arms,” he added.

The Stingrays (12-12-8) have former Fort Wayne players Chase Stewart, Max Gottlieb and goalie Alex Dubeau.

“The big focus right now is just, how do we stay consistent? How do we get better?” McIvor said. “I mean, what we've done so far is pretty good. ... We're not done yet, so we've just got to continue to strive to get better each day in practice and in each game we have. Everyone's pretty excited for the challenge we have this weekend.”

