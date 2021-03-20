Stingrays goalie cools off Komets

Goaltender Alex Dubeau can be exceptionally difficult to beat. The Komets knew this all too well; his first professional games were played for them in 2019.

The point was reiterated Friday night, when Dubeau stopped 38 of 39 shots for South Carolina. That included a shot by Fort Wayne captain A.J. Jenks from point-blank range with 53 seconds remaining, as the Stingrays defeated the Komets 2-1 in North Charleston, South Carolina.

“I think their goalie, Dubeau, won the entire game for them,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “I thought he was absolutely phenomenal. I'm very impressed. It was very frustrating to play against, he was so good.”

The Stingrays (13-12-8) snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Komets (10-2-3) had won seven in a row and been on a 10-0-1 run to put them atop the ECHL standings based on winning percentage. The Komets were dealt their first loss in regulation time since a 4-1 road loss to the Indy Fuel on Feb. 17 – the third game of the season.

“We just lacked finish tonight. It wasn't a lack of effort or a lack of really anything, except running into an absolutely hot goalie,” Boudreau said.

This was Fort Wayne's first game against an opponent other than Indy or Wheeling.

The Komets and Stingrays meet again today and Sunday at North Charleston Coliseum, where an announced crowd of 1,914 was on hand.

South Carolina's Andrew Cherniwchan opened the scoring 11:06 into the first period, skating out from behind the net and snapping a shot past netminder Jeremy Helvig, who made his first appearance since arriving from the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves this week.

Fort Wayne's Zach Pochiro, who has nine goals in 13 games, tied it when he was alone outside the crease at the end of a 3-on-3 rush at 19:28.

The second period was highlighted by a fight between Fort Wayne's Morgan Adams-Moisan and South Carolina's Chase Stewart, who was with the Komets last season.

Dubeau thwarted second-period breakaways by Justin Vaive and Anthony Petruzzelli. Helvig, who totaled 23 saves, foiled Caleb Herbert from point-blank range with seconds remaining in the period.

The Stingrays' Mark Cooper made it 2-1 at 1:03 of the third period, a split-second after Dan DeSalvo won him a faceoff in the left circle.

Thanks to travel delays at the airport in Detroit, the Komets didn't arrive in South Carolina until about 2 a.m. Friday, then had a 9 a.m. skate to prepare for the Stingrays.

“I was pretty pleased. I thought we did a lot of good things. I thought we deserved to win,” Boudreau said. “We should have put them away in the second period. We had a really slow start, after a terrible travel day; ... and that was tough on the guys and we kind of ran out of gas. But that's what happens and now we've got to find a way to rest, regroup and get ready for tomorrow.”

South Carolina was scoreless on three power plays. Fort Wayne was 0 for 2.

