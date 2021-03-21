Early goals prove costly in K's loss

The Komets' penchant for giving up early goals continued. And they were dealt their worst loss of the season Saturday, 5-1 to the South Carolina Stingrays in North Charleston, South Carolina.

It was a season high for goals allowed and the Komets have now lost back-to-game games in regulation for the first time this season.

“The goals came by way too easy for them,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “And the way we're trying to generate, it's a little bit more difficult for us to score goals than it is for them right now.”

The lone Fort Wayne (10-3-3) goal came from Brandon Hawkins, after his team had fallen behind four goals, and South Carolina (14-12-8) got 37 saves from goaltender Alex Dubeau in front of an announced crowd of 3,509.

Dubeau had stopped 38 shots in Friday's 2-1 victory over Fort Wayne at the North Charleston Coliseum, where the teams complete their three-game set Sunday.

“We've outshot them (about) 2-to-1 each game and we've hit them, and we've had better stats all the way around,” Boudreau said. “The only thing that counts, though, is the score on the clock. So we've got to find a way to make a difference in net and we've got to find a way to make a difference on special teams tomorrow.”

The Komets were on a 10-0-1 run heading into their first games against a team other than Indy or Wheeling.

The Stingrays opened the scoring 1:20 into the first period, when Jesse Lees flicked a 13-foot shot just outside defensemen Randy Gazzola and just inside the right goalpost. It was the fifth time this season the Komets have given up a goal on the first shot they've faced.

South Carolina scored on its second shot – during a power play at 4:55 – when Dan DeSalvo's shot ricocheted off the skate of Fort Wayne's Nick Boka and slipped inside the right post.

Fort Wayne came in with the ECHL's top penalty kill (92.1%) and power play (23.8%).

After Stephen Harper took a cross-checking penalty, South Carolina's power play delivered again with a Darien Craighead slapshot from the left circle at 9:49, on the Stingray's sixth shot of the game.

The Komets unleashed a torrent of shots the remainder of the period – they had a 14-7 shot advantage at the first intermission – but couldn't solve Dubeau.

The Komets had a 23-9 advantage in shots when a 10-player melee broke out at 11:23 of the second period, highlighted by antics between Fort Wayne's Zach Pochiro and Max Gottlieb, who played last season for the Komets.

Fort Wayne goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon was pulled 36 seconds into the third period, after allowing Dylan Stemen, who was just outside the left post, to backhand a tough-angle shot in for a 4-0 South Carolina lead. Guindon stopped 9 of 13 shots and was replaced by Jeremy Helvig, who saved 5 of 6.

Hawkins spun and scored for Fort Wayne at 2:06, after two Blake Siebenaler attempts barely missed crossing the goal line, but Gottlieb answered for a 5-1 lead with a shot from between the circles at 7:21.

South Carolina scored on 2 of 3 power plays. Fort Wayne was 0 for 2.

Komets forward Nolan LaPorte returned to the lineup after missing 12 games with an undisclosed injury. He fought Tim Harrison in the third period.

